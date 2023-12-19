

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation data from the euro area is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Switzerland's Federal Customs Administration is scheduled to issue foreign trade data for November. The trade surplus is forecast to fall to CHF 3.5 billion from CHF 4.6 billion in October.



At 4.00 am ET, European Central Bank board member Andrea Enria is scheduled to deliver the introductory statement at ECB Banking Supervision press conference.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area final inflation figures for November. The initial estimate showed that inflation softened to 2.4 percent in November from 2.9 percent in October.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases the Industrial Trends survey results.



At 8.00 am ET, Bank of England's Sarah Breeden is set to speak at the IIF talking policy series.



In the meantime, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is forecast to cut the base rate to 10.75 percent from 11.5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken