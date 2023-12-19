Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be withdrawn from trading in the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from market open today, 19 December 2023, as the short term warrants have now expired.
Invinity Energy Systems plc Short-Term Warrants
Warrants
Symbol: IESS
ISIN: JE00BN33L817
