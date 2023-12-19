Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

19 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 18/12/2023 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 34,703 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 475.20p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 469.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 471.57p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,659,395 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,659,395. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 554,502 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,517,585.45.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 471.50p 26,952 Chi-X (CHIX) 471.86p 3,226 BATE (BATE) 471.74p 3,054 Aquis (AQXE) 472.04p 943 Turquoise (TRQX) 471.49p 528

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 6 474.20 09:04:21 00382821643TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 474.20 09:04:21 00382821644TRLO0.1.1 XLON 46 474.20 09:16:57 00382823605TRLO0.1.1 BATE 226 474.20 09:16:57 00382823606TRLO0.1.1 BATE 35 474.20 09:16:57 00382823608TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 272 474.20 09:16:57 00382823607TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 237 474.20 09:16:57 00382823609TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 60 474.20 09:16:57 00382823610TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 272 474.20 09:16:57 00382823611TRLO0.1.1 BATE 55 474.20 09:16:57 00382823613TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 35 474.20 09:16:57 00382823612TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 299 474.20 09:16:57 00382823614TRLO0.1.1 XLON 269 474.20 09:16:57 00382823615TRLO0.1.1 XLON 520 474.20 09:16:57 00382823616TRLO0.1.1 XLON 29 474.00 09:36:29 00382825811TRLO0.1.1 XLON 20 474.00 09:36:29 00382825812TRLO0.1.1 XLON 95 473.80 09:49:58 00382827063TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 594 473.80 09:49:58 00382827064TRLO0.1.1 XLON 222 473.80 09:49:58 00382827065TRLO0.1.1 XLON 196 473.80 10:06:07 00382828812TRLO0.1.1 XLON 152 473.80 10:07:02 00382828892TRLO0.1.1 XLON 33 473.80 10:11:53 00382829264TRLO0.1.1 XLON 7 475.20 10:33:51 00382831313TRLO0.1.1 XLON 9 474.00 10:42:54 00382832131TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 87 474.00 10:42:54 00382832132TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 27 473.80 10:42:54 00382832133TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 23 474.00 10:42:54 00382832134TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 123 473.80 10:42:54 00382832136TRLO0.1.1 BATE 187 473.80 10:42:54 00382832135TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 149 473.80 10:42:54 00382832137TRLO0.1.1 BATE 58 473.80 10:42:54 00382832139TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 634 474.00 10:42:54 00382832138TRLO0.1.1 XLON 454 474.00 10:42:54 00382832140TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 473.80 10:42:54 00382832141TRLO0.1.1 XLON 52 473.80 10:42:54 00382832142TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 125 473.80 10:42:54 00382832143TRLO0.1.1 XLON 22 473.80 10:42:54 00382832144TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1491 473.70 10:49:23 00382832594TRLO0.1.1 XLON 816 473.20 10:51:05 00382832674TRLO0.1.1 XLON 46 472.00 10:54:50 00382833055TRLO0.1.1 XLON 41 472.00 10:54:50 00382833056TRLO0.1.1 XLON 272 473.40 11:21:12 00382835745TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 155 473.40 11:21:12 00382835746TRLO0.1.1 XLON 188 473.40 11:21:12 00382835747TRLO0.1.1 XLON 473 473.40 11:21:12 00382835748TRLO0.1.1 XLON 49 473.20 11:28:51 00382836404TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 213 473.20 11:28:51 00382836405TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 473.20 11:28:51 00382836406TRLO0.1.1 XLON 115 473.20 11:28:51 00382836407TRLO0.1.1 XLON 4 473.20 11:28:51 00382836408TRLO0.1.1 XLON 71 473.60 11:46:50 00382838003TRLO0.1.1 XLON 166 472.80 11:47:00 00382838020TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 472.80 11:47:00 00382838021TRLO0.1.1 XLON 34 472.80 11:47:00 00382838023TRLO0.1.1 XLON 100 472.80 11:47:00 00382838022TRLO0.1.1 XLON 48 472.60 11:47:08 00382838045TRLO0.1.1 XLON 265 472.40 11:57:02 00382839655TRLO0.1.1 XLON 7 472.40 11:57:02 00382839656TRLO0.1.1 XLON 108 472.40 11:57:02 00382839657TRLO0.1.1 XLON 272 472.40 11:57:02 00382839659TRLO0.1.1 XLON 164 472.40 11:57:02 00382839658TRLO0.1.1 XLON 272 472.40 11:57:02 00382839660TRLO0.1.1 XLON 26 472.40 12:08:02 00382841406TRLO0.1.1 XLON 272 472.40 12:08:02 00382841405TRLO0.1.1 XLON 140 472.40 12:08:02 00382841407TRLO0.1.1 XLON 208 472.60 12:23:47 00382843519TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 64 472.60 12:23:47 00382843520TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 24 472.60 12:23:47 00382843522TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 61 472.60 12:23:47 00382843521TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 19 472.60 12:23:47 00382843523TRLO0.1.1 XLON 89 472.60 12:23:47 00382843524TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 472.60 12:23:47 00382843525TRLO0.1.1 XLON 124 472.60 12:23:47 00382843526TRLO0.1.1 XLON 148 472.60 12:23:47 00382843527TRLO0.1.1 XLON 122 473.40 12:23:50 00382843530TRLO0.1.1 BATE 272 472.20 12:37:11 00382845356TRLO0.1.1 BATE 51 472.20 12:37:11 00382845358TRLO0.1.1 BATE 61 472.20 12:37:11 00382845357TRLO0.1.1 BATE 30 472.20 12:37:11 00382845359TRLO0.1.1 XLON 12 472.20 12:37:11 00382845360TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 141 472.20 12:37:11 00382845361TRLO0.1.1 XLON 45 472.20 12:38:02 00382845487TRLO0.1.1 BATE 115 472.20 12:38:02 00382845488TRLO0.1.1 BATE 101 472.20 12:38:02 00382845489TRLO0.1.1 XLON 232 472.20 12:38:02 00382845491TRLO0.1.1 XLON 40 472.20 12:38:02 00382845490TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 40 472.20 12:38:02 00382845492TRLO0.1.1 XLON 71 472.40 12:58:16 00382849902TRLO0.1.1 XLON 55 472.40 12:58:16 00382849903TRLO0.1.1 XLON 21 472.40 13:00:32 00382850275TRLO0.1.1 XLON 95 471.80 13:29:12 00382854357TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 260 471.80 13:29:12 00382854358TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 8 471.80 13:29:12 00382854359TRLO0.1.1 XLON 808 471.80 13:29:12 00382854360TRLO0.1.1 XLON 52 471.80 13:32:24 00382855064TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 245 470.80 13:37:28 00382856256TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 409 470.80 13:37:28 00382856257TRLO0.1.1 XLON 52 470.80 13:37:28 00382856258TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 8 470.80 13:37:28 00382856259TRLO0.1.1 XLON 671 470.80 13:37:28 00382856260TRLO0.1.1 XLON 96 471.60 13:42:14 00382857159TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 47 470.80 13:42:15 00382857162TRLO0.1.1 XLON 88 471.60 14:15:52 00382863421TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 272 470.80 14:16:53 00382863618TRLO0.1.1 BATE 76 470.80 14:16:53 00382863619TRLO0.1.1 BATE 125 470.80 14:16:53 00382863620TRLO0.1.1 BATE 102 470.80 14:16:53 00382863621TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 43 470.80 14:16:53 00382863622TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 63 470.80 14:16:53 00382863623TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 35 470.80 14:16:53 00382863624TRLO0.1.1 BATE 36 470.80 14:16:53 00382863625TRLO0.1.1 BATE 183 470.80 14:16:53 00382863626TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 625 470.80 14:16:53 00382863627TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 470.80 14:16:53 00382863628TRLO0.1.1 XLON 76 470.80 14:16:53 00382863629TRLO0.1.1 XLON 74 470.80 14:16:53 00382863630TRLO0.1.1 XLON 188 470.80 14:16:53 00382863631TRLO0.1.1 XLON 64 470.20 14:20:24 00382864197TRLO0.1.1 XLON 375 469.80 14:32:27 00382879911TRLO0.1.1 XLON 453 469.80 14:32:27 00382879913TRLO0.1.1 XLON 250 469.80 14:32:27 00382879917TRLO0.1.1 XLON 500 469.80 14:32:27 00382879914TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 469.80 14:32:27 00382879918TRLO0.1.1 XLON 136 469.80 14:32:27 00382879919TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 469.80 14:32:27 00382879921TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 469.80 14:32:27 00382879920TRLO0.1.1 XLON 107 469.80 14:32:27 00382879922TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 469.80 14:32:27 00382879923TRLO0.1.1 XLON 248 469.80 14:32:27 00382879924TRLO0.1.1 XLON 104 469.60 14:33:24 00382882741TRLO0.1.1 BATE 446 469.60 14:40:22 00382897018TRLO0.1.1 XLON 32 469.60 14:41:02 00382897904TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 249 469.60 14:41:02 00382897905TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 150 469.60 14:41:02 00382897906TRLO0.1.1 BATE 52 469.60 14:41:02 00382897907TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 642 469.60 14:41:02 00382897908TRLO0.1.1 XLON 187 469.40 14:41:04 00382897949TRLO0.1.1 XLON 85 469.40 14:41:04 00382897950TRLO0.1.1 XLON 223 470.20 14:48:14 00382906204TRLO0.1.1 XLON 111 470.20 14:48:14 00382906205TRLO0.1.1 XLON 68 470.20 14:49:09 00382907083TRLO0.1.1 XLON 28 469.40 14:55:31 00382912641TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 199 470.20 14:55:31 00382912640TRLO0.1.1 XLON 74 469.40 14:55:31 00382912642TRLO0.1.1 XLON 24 469.40 14:55:31 00382912643TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 742 469.40 14:55:31 00382912644TRLO0.1.1 XLON 119 469.40 15:17:43 00382929050TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 125 469.40 15:17:43 00382929051TRLO0.1.1 BATE 16 469.40 15:17:43 00382929052TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 176 469.40 15:17:43 00382929053TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 10 469.40 15:17:43 00382929054TRLO0.1.1 BATE 129 469.40 15:17:43 00382929055TRLO0.1.1 BATE 31 469.40 15:17:43 00382929056TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 469.40 15:17:43 00382929057TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 469.40 15:17:43 00382929058TRLO0.1.1 XLON 478 469.40 15:17:43 00382929059TRLO0.1.1 XLON 52 469.40 15:31:16 00382935497TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 993 469.60 15:31:16 00382935498TRLO0.1.1 XLON 95 470.40 15:42:41 00382941188TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 816 470.40 15:42:41 00382941189TRLO0.1.1 XLON 20 470.60 15:46:51 00382943077TRLO0.1.1 XLON 224 470.60 15:48:44 00382943544TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 2 470.40 15:54:43 00382946131TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 470.40 15:54:43 00382946132TRLO0.1.1 XLON 655 470.40 15:54:43 00382946133TRLO0.1.1 XLON 34 470.40 15:54:43 00382946134TRLO0.1.1 XLON 108 470.80 15:55:58 00382946582TRLO0.1.1 XLON 239 470.60 15:56:52 00382946855TRLO0.1.1 XLON 544 470.50 16:02:31 00382948901TRLO0.1.1 XLON 75 470.80 16:04:46 00382949580TRLO0.1.1 XLON 28 470.80 16:04:46 00382949581TRLO0.1.1 XLON 43 470.80 16:06:47 00382950280TRLO0.1.1 XLON 42 470.80 16:06:47 00382950281TRLO0.1.1 XLON 5 470.80 16:06:47 00382950282TRLO0.1.1 XLON 87 470.80 16:06:47 00382950283TRLO0.1.1 XLON 85 470.80 16:06:47 00382950284TRLO0.1.1 XLON 42 470.80 16:07:33 00382950549TRLO0.1.1 XLON 75 470.80 16:07:33 00382950548TRLO0.1.1 XLON 50 470.60 16:08:53 00382951052TRLO0.1.1 XLON 42 470.60 16:08:53 00382951053TRLO0.1.1 XLON 66 470.60 16:08:53 00382951054TRLO0.1.1 XLON 25 470.80 16:08:53 00382951055TRLO0.1.1 XLON 47 470.80 16:08:53 00382951056TRLO0.1.1 XLON 42 470.60 16:09:50 00382951545TRLO0.1.1 XLON 55 470.60 16:09:50 00382951546TRLO0.1.1 XLON 45 470.60 16:09:50 00382951547TRLO0.1.1 XLON 135 470.60 16:11:01 00382952155TRLO0.1.1 XLON 651 470.20 16:11:31 00382952363TRLO0.1.1 XLON 143 470.60 16:16:23 00382954753TRLO0.1.1 XLON 95 470.60 16:18:10 00382955511TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 272 470.60 16:18:10 00382955513TRLO0.1.1 BATE 234 470.60 16:18:10 00382955512TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 95 470.60 16:18:10 00382955514TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 470.60 16:18:10 00382955516TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 125 470.60 16:18:10 00382955515TRLO0.1.1 XLON 181 470.60 16:18:10 00382955517TRLO0.1.1 XLON 112 470.60 16:18:10 00382955518TRLO0.1.1 XLON 152 470.60 16:18:10 00382955519TRLO0.1.1 XLON 34 470.60 16:18:10 00382955520TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 137 470.40 16:19:28 00382956070TRLO0.1.1 XLON 8 470.40 16:19:28 00382956071TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 47 470.40 16:19:28 00382956072TRLO0.1.1 XLON 209 470.20 16:19:37 00382956133TRLO0.1.1 BATE 272 470.20 16:19:53 00382956235TRLO0.1.1 XLON 63 470.60 16:27:40 00382959511TRLO0.1.1 XLON 29 470.60 16:27:40 00382959512TRLO0.1.1 XLON 50 470.60 16:27:40 00382959513TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 470.60 16:27:40 00382959514TRLO0.1.1 XLON 29 470.00 16:29:21 00382960073TRLO0.1.1 BATE 206 470.00 16:29:21 00382960074TRLO0.1.1 XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02