WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
Frankfurt
19.12.23
08:03 Uhr
5,240 Euro
-0,080
-1,50 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2605,68009:18
PR Newswire
19.12.2023 | 08:06
76 Leser
Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

19 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

18/12/2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

34,703

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

475.20p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

469.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

471.57p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,659,395 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,659,395. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 554,502 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,517,585.45.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

471.50p

26,952

Chi-X (CHIX)

471.86p

3,226

BATE (BATE)

471.74p

3,054

Aquis (AQXE)

472.04p

943

Turquoise (TRQX)

471.49p

528

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

6

474.20

09:04:21

00382821643TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

474.20

09:04:21

00382821644TRLO0.1.1

XLON

46

474.20

09:16:57

00382823605TRLO0.1.1

BATE

226

474.20

09:16:57

00382823606TRLO0.1.1

BATE

35

474.20

09:16:57

00382823608TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

272

474.20

09:16:57

00382823607TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

237

474.20

09:16:57

00382823609TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

60

474.20

09:16:57

00382823610TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

272

474.20

09:16:57

00382823611TRLO0.1.1

BATE

55

474.20

09:16:57

00382823613TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

35

474.20

09:16:57

00382823612TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

299

474.20

09:16:57

00382823614TRLO0.1.1

XLON

269

474.20

09:16:57

00382823615TRLO0.1.1

XLON

520

474.20

09:16:57

00382823616TRLO0.1.1

XLON

29

474.00

09:36:29

00382825811TRLO0.1.1

XLON

20

474.00

09:36:29

00382825812TRLO0.1.1

XLON

95

473.80

09:49:58

00382827063TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

594

473.80

09:49:58

00382827064TRLO0.1.1

XLON

222

473.80

09:49:58

00382827065TRLO0.1.1

XLON

196

473.80

10:06:07

00382828812TRLO0.1.1

XLON

152

473.80

10:07:02

00382828892TRLO0.1.1

XLON

33

473.80

10:11:53

00382829264TRLO0.1.1

XLON

7

475.20

10:33:51

00382831313TRLO0.1.1

XLON

9

474.00

10:42:54

00382832131TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

87

474.00

10:42:54

00382832132TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

27

473.80

10:42:54

00382832133TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

23

474.00

10:42:54

00382832134TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

123

473.80

10:42:54

00382832136TRLO0.1.1

BATE

187

473.80

10:42:54

00382832135TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

149

473.80

10:42:54

00382832137TRLO0.1.1

BATE

58

473.80

10:42:54

00382832139TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

634

474.00

10:42:54

00382832138TRLO0.1.1

XLON

454

474.00

10:42:54

00382832140TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

473.80

10:42:54

00382832141TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

473.80

10:42:54

00382832142TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

125

473.80

10:42:54

00382832143TRLO0.1.1

XLON

22

473.80

10:42:54

00382832144TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1491

473.70

10:49:23

00382832594TRLO0.1.1

XLON

816

473.20

10:51:05

00382832674TRLO0.1.1

XLON

46

472.00

10:54:50

00382833055TRLO0.1.1

XLON

41

472.00

10:54:50

00382833056TRLO0.1.1

XLON

272

473.40

11:21:12

00382835745TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

155

473.40

11:21:12

00382835746TRLO0.1.1

XLON

188

473.40

11:21:12

00382835747TRLO0.1.1

XLON

473

473.40

11:21:12

00382835748TRLO0.1.1

XLON

49

473.20

11:28:51

00382836404TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

213

473.20

11:28:51

00382836405TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

473.20

11:28:51

00382836406TRLO0.1.1

XLON

115

473.20

11:28:51

00382836407TRLO0.1.1

XLON

4

473.20

11:28:51

00382836408TRLO0.1.1

XLON

71

473.60

11:46:50

00382838003TRLO0.1.1

XLON

166

472.80

11:47:00

00382838020TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

472.80

11:47:00

00382838021TRLO0.1.1

XLON

34

472.80

11:47:00

00382838023TRLO0.1.1

XLON

100

472.80

11:47:00

00382838022TRLO0.1.1

XLON

48

472.60

11:47:08

00382838045TRLO0.1.1

XLON

265

472.40

11:57:02

00382839655TRLO0.1.1

XLON

7

472.40

11:57:02

00382839656TRLO0.1.1

XLON

108

472.40

11:57:02

00382839657TRLO0.1.1

XLON

272

472.40

11:57:02

00382839659TRLO0.1.1

XLON

164

472.40

11:57:02

00382839658TRLO0.1.1

XLON

272

472.40

11:57:02

00382839660TRLO0.1.1

XLON

26

472.40

12:08:02

00382841406TRLO0.1.1

XLON

272

472.40

12:08:02

00382841405TRLO0.1.1

XLON

140

472.40

12:08:02

00382841407TRLO0.1.1

XLON

208

472.60

12:23:47

00382843519TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

64

472.60

12:23:47

00382843520TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

24

472.60

12:23:47

00382843522TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

61

472.60

12:23:47

00382843521TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

19

472.60

12:23:47

00382843523TRLO0.1.1

XLON

89

472.60

12:23:47

00382843524TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

472.60

12:23:47

00382843525TRLO0.1.1

XLON

124

472.60

12:23:47

00382843526TRLO0.1.1

XLON

148

472.60

12:23:47

00382843527TRLO0.1.1

XLON

122

473.40

12:23:50

00382843530TRLO0.1.1

BATE

272

472.20

12:37:11

00382845356TRLO0.1.1

BATE

51

472.20

12:37:11

00382845358TRLO0.1.1

BATE

61

472.20

12:37:11

00382845357TRLO0.1.1

BATE

30

472.20

12:37:11

00382845359TRLO0.1.1

XLON

12

472.20

12:37:11

00382845360TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

141

472.20

12:37:11

00382845361TRLO0.1.1

XLON

45

472.20

12:38:02

00382845487TRLO0.1.1

BATE

115

472.20

12:38:02

00382845488TRLO0.1.1

BATE

101

472.20

12:38:02

00382845489TRLO0.1.1

XLON

232

472.20

12:38:02

00382845491TRLO0.1.1

XLON

40

472.20

12:38:02

00382845490TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

40

472.20

12:38:02

00382845492TRLO0.1.1

XLON

71

472.40

12:58:16

00382849902TRLO0.1.1

XLON

55

472.40

12:58:16

00382849903TRLO0.1.1

XLON

21

472.40

13:00:32

00382850275TRLO0.1.1

XLON

95

471.80

13:29:12

00382854357TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

260

471.80

13:29:12

00382854358TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

8

471.80

13:29:12

00382854359TRLO0.1.1

XLON

808

471.80

13:29:12

00382854360TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

471.80

13:32:24

00382855064TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

245

470.80

13:37:28

00382856256TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

409

470.80

13:37:28

00382856257TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

470.80

13:37:28

00382856258TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

8

470.80

13:37:28

00382856259TRLO0.1.1

XLON

671

470.80

13:37:28

00382856260TRLO0.1.1

XLON

96

471.60

13:42:14

00382857159TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

47

470.80

13:42:15

00382857162TRLO0.1.1

XLON

88

471.60

14:15:52

00382863421TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

272

470.80

14:16:53

00382863618TRLO0.1.1

BATE

76

470.80

14:16:53

00382863619TRLO0.1.1

BATE

125

470.80

14:16:53

00382863620TRLO0.1.1

BATE

102

470.80

14:16:53

00382863621TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

43

470.80

14:16:53

00382863622TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

63

470.80

14:16:53

00382863623TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

35

470.80

14:16:53

00382863624TRLO0.1.1

BATE

36

470.80

14:16:53

00382863625TRLO0.1.1

BATE

183

470.80

14:16:53

00382863626TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

625

470.80

14:16:53

00382863627TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

470.80

14:16:53

00382863628TRLO0.1.1

XLON

76

470.80

14:16:53

00382863629TRLO0.1.1

XLON

74

470.80

14:16:53

00382863630TRLO0.1.1

XLON

188

470.80

14:16:53

00382863631TRLO0.1.1

XLON

64

470.20

14:20:24

00382864197TRLO0.1.1

XLON

375

469.80

14:32:27

00382879911TRLO0.1.1

XLON

453

469.80

14:32:27

00382879913TRLO0.1.1

XLON

250

469.80

14:32:27

00382879917TRLO0.1.1

XLON

500

469.80

14:32:27

00382879914TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

469.80

14:32:27

00382879918TRLO0.1.1

XLON

136

469.80

14:32:27

00382879919TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

469.80

14:32:27

00382879921TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

469.80

14:32:27

00382879920TRLO0.1.1

XLON

107

469.80

14:32:27

00382879922TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

469.80

14:32:27

00382879923TRLO0.1.1

XLON

248

469.80

14:32:27

00382879924TRLO0.1.1

XLON

104

469.60

14:33:24

00382882741TRLO0.1.1

BATE

446

469.60

14:40:22

00382897018TRLO0.1.1

XLON

32

469.60

14:41:02

00382897904TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

249

469.60

14:41:02

00382897905TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

150

469.60

14:41:02

00382897906TRLO0.1.1

BATE

52

469.60

14:41:02

00382897907TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

642

469.60

14:41:02

00382897908TRLO0.1.1

XLON

187

469.40

14:41:04

00382897949TRLO0.1.1

XLON

85

469.40

14:41:04

00382897950TRLO0.1.1

XLON

223

470.20

14:48:14

00382906204TRLO0.1.1

XLON

111

470.20

14:48:14

00382906205TRLO0.1.1

XLON

68

470.20

14:49:09

00382907083TRLO0.1.1

XLON

28

469.40

14:55:31

00382912641TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

199

470.20

14:55:31

00382912640TRLO0.1.1

XLON

74

469.40

14:55:31

00382912642TRLO0.1.1

XLON

24

469.40

14:55:31

00382912643TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

742

469.40

14:55:31

00382912644TRLO0.1.1

XLON

119

469.40

15:17:43

00382929050TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

125

469.40

15:17:43

00382929051TRLO0.1.1

BATE

16

469.40

15:17:43

00382929052TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

176

469.40

15:17:43

00382929053TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

10

469.40

15:17:43

00382929054TRLO0.1.1

BATE

129

469.40

15:17:43

00382929055TRLO0.1.1

BATE

31

469.40

15:17:43

00382929056TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

469.40

15:17:43

00382929057TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

469.40

15:17:43

00382929058TRLO0.1.1

XLON

478

469.40

15:17:43

00382929059TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

469.40

15:31:16

00382935497TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

993

469.60

15:31:16

00382935498TRLO0.1.1

XLON

95

470.40

15:42:41

00382941188TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

816

470.40

15:42:41

00382941189TRLO0.1.1

XLON

20

470.60

15:46:51

00382943077TRLO0.1.1

XLON

224

470.60

15:48:44

00382943544TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

2

470.40

15:54:43

00382946131TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

470.40

15:54:43

00382946132TRLO0.1.1

XLON

655

470.40

15:54:43

00382946133TRLO0.1.1

XLON

34

470.40

15:54:43

00382946134TRLO0.1.1

XLON

108

470.80

15:55:58

00382946582TRLO0.1.1

XLON

239

470.60

15:56:52

00382946855TRLO0.1.1

XLON

544

470.50

16:02:31

00382948901TRLO0.1.1

XLON

75

470.80

16:04:46

00382949580TRLO0.1.1

XLON

28

470.80

16:04:46

00382949581TRLO0.1.1

XLON

43

470.80

16:06:47

00382950280TRLO0.1.1

XLON

42

470.80

16:06:47

00382950281TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

470.80

16:06:47

00382950282TRLO0.1.1

XLON

87

470.80

16:06:47

00382950283TRLO0.1.1

XLON

85

470.80

16:06:47

00382950284TRLO0.1.1

XLON

42

470.80

16:07:33

00382950549TRLO0.1.1

XLON

75

470.80

16:07:33

00382950548TRLO0.1.1

XLON

50

470.60

16:08:53

00382951052TRLO0.1.1

XLON

42

470.60

16:08:53

00382951053TRLO0.1.1

XLON

66

470.60

16:08:53

00382951054TRLO0.1.1

XLON

25

470.80

16:08:53

00382951055TRLO0.1.1

XLON

47

470.80

16:08:53

00382951056TRLO0.1.1

XLON

42

470.60

16:09:50

00382951545TRLO0.1.1

XLON

55

470.60

16:09:50

00382951546TRLO0.1.1

XLON

45

470.60

16:09:50

00382951547TRLO0.1.1

XLON

135

470.60

16:11:01

00382952155TRLO0.1.1

XLON

651

470.20

16:11:31

00382952363TRLO0.1.1

XLON

143

470.60

16:16:23

00382954753TRLO0.1.1

XLON

95

470.60

16:18:10

00382955511TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

272

470.60

16:18:10

00382955513TRLO0.1.1

BATE

234

470.60

16:18:10

00382955512TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

95

470.60

16:18:10

00382955514TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

470.60

16:18:10

00382955516TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

125

470.60

16:18:10

00382955515TRLO0.1.1

XLON

181

470.60

16:18:10

00382955517TRLO0.1.1

XLON

112

470.60

16:18:10

00382955518TRLO0.1.1

XLON

152

470.60

16:18:10

00382955519TRLO0.1.1

XLON

34

470.60

16:18:10

00382955520TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

137

470.40

16:19:28

00382956070TRLO0.1.1

XLON

8

470.40

16:19:28

00382956071TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

47

470.40

16:19:28

00382956072TRLO0.1.1

XLON

209

470.20

16:19:37

00382956133TRLO0.1.1

BATE

272

470.20

16:19:53

00382956235TRLO0.1.1

XLON

63

470.60

16:27:40

00382959511TRLO0.1.1

XLON

29

470.60

16:27:40

00382959512TRLO0.1.1

XLON

50

470.60

16:27:40

00382959513TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

470.60

16:27:40

00382959514TRLO0.1.1

XLON

29

470.00

16:29:21

00382960073TRLO0.1.1

BATE

206

470.00

16:29:21

00382960074TRLO0.1.1

XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


