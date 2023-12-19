Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19
19 December 2023
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
18/12/2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
34,703
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
475.20p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
469.40p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
471.57p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,659,395 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,659,395. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 554,502 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,517,585.45.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
471.50p
26,952
Chi-X (CHIX)
471.86p
3,226
BATE (BATE)
471.74p
3,054
Aquis (AQXE)
472.04p
943
Turquoise (TRQX)
471.49p
528
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
6
474.20
09:04:21
00382821643TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
474.20
09:04:21
00382821644TRLO0.1.1
XLON
46
474.20
09:16:57
00382823605TRLO0.1.1
BATE
226
474.20
09:16:57
00382823606TRLO0.1.1
BATE
35
474.20
09:16:57
00382823608TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
272
474.20
09:16:57
00382823607TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
237
474.20
09:16:57
00382823609TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
60
474.20
09:16:57
00382823610TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
272
474.20
09:16:57
00382823611TRLO0.1.1
BATE
55
474.20
09:16:57
00382823613TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
35
474.20
09:16:57
00382823612TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
299
474.20
09:16:57
00382823614TRLO0.1.1
XLON
269
474.20
09:16:57
00382823615TRLO0.1.1
XLON
520
474.20
09:16:57
00382823616TRLO0.1.1
XLON
29
474.00
09:36:29
00382825811TRLO0.1.1
XLON
20
474.00
09:36:29
00382825812TRLO0.1.1
XLON
95
473.80
09:49:58
00382827063TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
594
473.80
09:49:58
00382827064TRLO0.1.1
XLON
222
473.80
09:49:58
00382827065TRLO0.1.1
XLON
196
473.80
10:06:07
00382828812TRLO0.1.1
XLON
152
473.80
10:07:02
00382828892TRLO0.1.1
XLON
33
473.80
10:11:53
00382829264TRLO0.1.1
XLON
7
475.20
10:33:51
00382831313TRLO0.1.1
XLON
9
474.00
10:42:54
00382832131TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
87
474.00
10:42:54
00382832132TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
27
473.80
10:42:54
00382832133TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
23
474.00
10:42:54
00382832134TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
123
473.80
10:42:54
00382832136TRLO0.1.1
BATE
187
473.80
10:42:54
00382832135TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
149
473.80
10:42:54
00382832137TRLO0.1.1
BATE
58
473.80
10:42:54
00382832139TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
634
474.00
10:42:54
00382832138TRLO0.1.1
XLON
454
474.00
10:42:54
00382832140TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
473.80
10:42:54
00382832141TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
473.80
10:42:54
00382832142TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
125
473.80
10:42:54
00382832143TRLO0.1.1
XLON
22
473.80
10:42:54
00382832144TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1491
473.70
10:49:23
00382832594TRLO0.1.1
XLON
816
473.20
10:51:05
00382832674TRLO0.1.1
XLON
46
472.00
10:54:50
00382833055TRLO0.1.1
XLON
41
472.00
10:54:50
00382833056TRLO0.1.1
XLON
272
473.40
11:21:12
00382835745TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
155
473.40
11:21:12
00382835746TRLO0.1.1
XLON
188
473.40
11:21:12
00382835747TRLO0.1.1
XLON
473
473.40
11:21:12
00382835748TRLO0.1.1
XLON
49
473.20
11:28:51
00382836404TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
213
473.20
11:28:51
00382836405TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
473.20
11:28:51
00382836406TRLO0.1.1
XLON
115
473.20
11:28:51
00382836407TRLO0.1.1
XLON
4
473.20
11:28:51
00382836408TRLO0.1.1
XLON
71
473.60
11:46:50
00382838003TRLO0.1.1
XLON
166
472.80
11:47:00
00382838020TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
472.80
11:47:00
00382838021TRLO0.1.1
XLON
34
472.80
11:47:00
00382838023TRLO0.1.1
XLON
100
472.80
11:47:00
00382838022TRLO0.1.1
XLON
48
472.60
11:47:08
00382838045TRLO0.1.1
XLON
265
472.40
11:57:02
00382839655TRLO0.1.1
XLON
7
472.40
11:57:02
00382839656TRLO0.1.1
XLON
108
472.40
11:57:02
00382839657TRLO0.1.1
XLON
272
472.40
11:57:02
00382839659TRLO0.1.1
XLON
164
472.40
11:57:02
00382839658TRLO0.1.1
XLON
272
472.40
11:57:02
00382839660TRLO0.1.1
XLON
26
472.40
12:08:02
00382841406TRLO0.1.1
XLON
272
472.40
12:08:02
00382841405TRLO0.1.1
XLON
140
472.40
12:08:02
00382841407TRLO0.1.1
XLON
208
472.60
12:23:47
00382843519TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
64
472.60
12:23:47
00382843520TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
24
472.60
12:23:47
00382843522TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
61
472.60
12:23:47
00382843521TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
19
472.60
12:23:47
00382843523TRLO0.1.1
XLON
89
472.60
12:23:47
00382843524TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
472.60
12:23:47
00382843525TRLO0.1.1
XLON
124
472.60
12:23:47
00382843526TRLO0.1.1
XLON
148
472.60
12:23:47
00382843527TRLO0.1.1
XLON
122
473.40
12:23:50
00382843530TRLO0.1.1
BATE
272
472.20
12:37:11
00382845356TRLO0.1.1
BATE
51
472.20
12:37:11
00382845358TRLO0.1.1
BATE
61
472.20
12:37:11
00382845357TRLO0.1.1
BATE
30
472.20
12:37:11
00382845359TRLO0.1.1
XLON
12
472.20
12:37:11
00382845360TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
141
472.20
12:37:11
00382845361TRLO0.1.1
XLON
45
472.20
12:38:02
00382845487TRLO0.1.1
BATE
115
472.20
12:38:02
00382845488TRLO0.1.1
BATE
101
472.20
12:38:02
00382845489TRLO0.1.1
XLON
232
472.20
12:38:02
00382845491TRLO0.1.1
XLON
40
472.20
12:38:02
00382845490TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
40
472.20
12:38:02
00382845492TRLO0.1.1
XLON
71
472.40
12:58:16
00382849902TRLO0.1.1
XLON
55
472.40
12:58:16
00382849903TRLO0.1.1
XLON
21
472.40
13:00:32
00382850275TRLO0.1.1
XLON
95
471.80
13:29:12
00382854357TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
260
471.80
13:29:12
00382854358TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
8
471.80
13:29:12
00382854359TRLO0.1.1
XLON
808
471.80
13:29:12
00382854360TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
471.80
13:32:24
00382855064TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
245
470.80
13:37:28
00382856256TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
409
470.80
13:37:28
00382856257TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
470.80
13:37:28
00382856258TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
8
470.80
13:37:28
00382856259TRLO0.1.1
XLON
671
470.80
13:37:28
00382856260TRLO0.1.1
XLON
96
471.60
13:42:14
00382857159TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
47
470.80
13:42:15
00382857162TRLO0.1.1
XLON
88
471.60
14:15:52
00382863421TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
272
470.80
14:16:53
00382863618TRLO0.1.1
BATE
76
470.80
14:16:53
00382863619TRLO0.1.1
BATE
125
470.80
14:16:53
00382863620TRLO0.1.1
BATE
102
470.80
14:16:53
00382863621TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
43
470.80
14:16:53
00382863622TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
63
470.80
14:16:53
00382863623TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
35
470.80
14:16:53
00382863624TRLO0.1.1
BATE
36
470.80
14:16:53
00382863625TRLO0.1.1
BATE
183
470.80
14:16:53
00382863626TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
625
470.80
14:16:53
00382863627TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
470.80
14:16:53
00382863628TRLO0.1.1
XLON
76
470.80
14:16:53
00382863629TRLO0.1.1
XLON
74
470.80
14:16:53
00382863630TRLO0.1.1
XLON
188
470.80
14:16:53
00382863631TRLO0.1.1
XLON
64
470.20
14:20:24
00382864197TRLO0.1.1
XLON
375
469.80
14:32:27
00382879911TRLO0.1.1
XLON
453
469.80
14:32:27
00382879913TRLO0.1.1
XLON
250
469.80
14:32:27
00382879917TRLO0.1.1
XLON
500
469.80
14:32:27
00382879914TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
469.80
14:32:27
00382879918TRLO0.1.1
XLON
136
469.80
14:32:27
00382879919TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
469.80
14:32:27
00382879921TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
469.80
14:32:27
00382879920TRLO0.1.1
XLON
107
469.80
14:32:27
00382879922TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
469.80
14:32:27
00382879923TRLO0.1.1
XLON
248
469.80
14:32:27
00382879924TRLO0.1.1
XLON
104
469.60
14:33:24
00382882741TRLO0.1.1
BATE
446
469.60
14:40:22
00382897018TRLO0.1.1
XLON
32
469.60
14:41:02
00382897904TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
249
469.60
14:41:02
00382897905TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
150
469.60
14:41:02
00382897906TRLO0.1.1
BATE
52
469.60
14:41:02
00382897907TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
642
469.60
14:41:02
00382897908TRLO0.1.1
XLON
187
469.40
14:41:04
00382897949TRLO0.1.1
XLON
85
469.40
14:41:04
00382897950TRLO0.1.1
XLON
223
470.20
14:48:14
00382906204TRLO0.1.1
XLON
111
470.20
14:48:14
00382906205TRLO0.1.1
XLON
68
470.20
14:49:09
00382907083TRLO0.1.1
XLON
28
469.40
14:55:31
00382912641TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
199
470.20
14:55:31
00382912640TRLO0.1.1
XLON
74
469.40
14:55:31
00382912642TRLO0.1.1
XLON
24
469.40
14:55:31
00382912643TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
742
469.40
14:55:31
00382912644TRLO0.1.1
XLON
119
469.40
15:17:43
00382929050TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
125
469.40
15:17:43
00382929051TRLO0.1.1
BATE
16
469.40
15:17:43
00382929052TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
176
469.40
15:17:43
00382929053TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
10
469.40
15:17:43
00382929054TRLO0.1.1
BATE
129
469.40
15:17:43
00382929055TRLO0.1.1
BATE
31
469.40
15:17:43
00382929056TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
469.40
15:17:43
00382929057TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
469.40
15:17:43
00382929058TRLO0.1.1
XLON
478
469.40
15:17:43
00382929059TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
469.40
15:31:16
00382935497TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
993
469.60
15:31:16
00382935498TRLO0.1.1
XLON
95
470.40
15:42:41
00382941188TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
816
470.40
15:42:41
00382941189TRLO0.1.1
XLON
20
470.60
15:46:51
00382943077TRLO0.1.1
XLON
224
470.60
15:48:44
00382943544TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
2
470.40
15:54:43
00382946131TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
470.40
15:54:43
00382946132TRLO0.1.1
XLON
655
470.40
15:54:43
00382946133TRLO0.1.1
XLON
34
470.40
15:54:43
00382946134TRLO0.1.1
XLON
108
470.80
15:55:58
00382946582TRLO0.1.1
XLON
239
470.60
15:56:52
00382946855TRLO0.1.1
XLON
544
470.50
16:02:31
00382948901TRLO0.1.1
XLON
75
470.80
16:04:46
00382949580TRLO0.1.1
XLON
28
470.80
16:04:46
00382949581TRLO0.1.1
XLON
43
470.80
16:06:47
00382950280TRLO0.1.1
XLON
42
470.80
16:06:47
00382950281TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
470.80
16:06:47
00382950282TRLO0.1.1
XLON
87
470.80
16:06:47
00382950283TRLO0.1.1
XLON
85
470.80
16:06:47
00382950284TRLO0.1.1
XLON
42
470.80
16:07:33
00382950549TRLO0.1.1
XLON
75
470.80
16:07:33
00382950548TRLO0.1.1
XLON
50
470.60
16:08:53
00382951052TRLO0.1.1
XLON
42
470.60
16:08:53
00382951053TRLO0.1.1
XLON
66
470.60
16:08:53
00382951054TRLO0.1.1
XLON
25
470.80
16:08:53
00382951055TRLO0.1.1
XLON
47
470.80
16:08:53
00382951056TRLO0.1.1
XLON
42
470.60
16:09:50
00382951545TRLO0.1.1
XLON
55
470.60
16:09:50
00382951546TRLO0.1.1
XLON
45
470.60
16:09:50
00382951547TRLO0.1.1
XLON
135
470.60
16:11:01
00382952155TRLO0.1.1
XLON
651
470.20
16:11:31
00382952363TRLO0.1.1
XLON
143
470.60
16:16:23
00382954753TRLO0.1.1
XLON
95
470.60
16:18:10
00382955511TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
272
470.60
16:18:10
00382955513TRLO0.1.1
BATE
234
470.60
16:18:10
00382955512TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
95
470.60
16:18:10
00382955514TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
470.60
16:18:10
00382955516TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
125
470.60
16:18:10
00382955515TRLO0.1.1
XLON
181
470.60
16:18:10
00382955517TRLO0.1.1
XLON
112
470.60
16:18:10
00382955518TRLO0.1.1
XLON
152
470.60
16:18:10
00382955519TRLO0.1.1
XLON
34
470.60
16:18:10
00382955520TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
137
470.40
16:19:28
00382956070TRLO0.1.1
XLON
8
470.40
16:19:28
00382956071TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
47
470.40
16:19:28
00382956072TRLO0.1.1
XLON
209
470.20
16:19:37
00382956133TRLO0.1.1
BATE
272
470.20
16:19:53
00382956235TRLO0.1.1
XLON
63
470.60
16:27:40
00382959511TRLO0.1.1
XLON
29
470.60
16:27:40
00382959512TRLO0.1.1
XLON
50
470.60
16:27:40
00382959513TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
470.60
16:27:40
00382959514TRLO0.1.1
XLON
29
470.00
16:29:21
00382960073TRLO0.1.1
BATE
206
470.00
16:29:21
00382960074TRLO0.1.1
XLON
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com