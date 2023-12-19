KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 11 December 2023 and 15 December 2023, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 11-12-2023 91 000 € 5 163 801 € 56.75 € 56.50 € 57.04 12-12-2023 92 000 € 5 164 045 € 56.13 € 55.96 € 56.92 13-12-2023 93 000 € 5 206 099 € 55.98 € 55.66 € 56.60 14-12-2023 90 000 € 5 236 353 € 58.18 € 56.48 € 58.70 15-12-2023 90 000 € 5 267 484 € 58.53 € 58.00 € 58.72

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 8 071 069 on 15 December 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment