Superdry plc: FY24 Trading Statement

DJ Superdry plc: FY24 Trading Statement 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: FY24 Trading Statement 
19-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 December 2023 
Superdry Plc 
 
FY24 Trading Update 
 
Despite progress on our cost savings programme and inventory reduction, full year profitability expected to be impacted 
by well-documented challenging trading environment. 
 
Superdry plc ("Superdry" or the "Group"), today issues a trading update for FY24 covering the 26-week period to 28 
October 2023 and an update to current trading covering the 6-week period to 10 December 2023. 
 
Operational and Strategic Update: 
   -- Cost efficiency programme remains on track with initial GBP35m of cost savings expected to be realised 
  within the year. The Group continues to assess opportunities to further reduce the fixed cost base of the business. 
 
   -- Inventory reduction programme on track as clearance of aged stock has continued. 
   -- Further action taken to support the balance sheet with funds received of GBP28.3m, net of transaction costs 
  and taxation, for IP joint venture and disposal of assets in the South Asian region to partners Reliance Brands. 
 
   -- Secondary lending facility of up to GBP25m agreed with Hilco Capital Limited, providing the Group with 
  improved liquidity to help the implementation of the turnaround plan and cost efficiency programme. Cash management 
  continues to be key focus for the Group. 
   -- Continue to reshape store estate with strategic closures and regearing of rental leases supported by 
  programmes to optimise store space and improve profitability. 
   -- Notwithstanding the near-term challenges faced by the Group, the ongoing turnaround programme is designed 
  to create an operating model more suited to the needs of the business over the longer-term and return Superdry to 
  profitability. 
Trading Update: 
   -- H1 2024 was characterised by a challenging consumer retail market and the abnormally mild autumn resulted 
  in a delayed uptake of our AW23 collection: 
   - Retail was down 13.1% YoY, with Stores and Ecommerce impacted by the warmer weather, as well as a 
    later start to our end-of-season summer sale. Ecommerce was also impacted by a profit-focused reduction in 
    spend on digital marketing. 
   - Wholesale was down 41.1% YoY, which was, to some extent, expected due to the decision to exit our US 
    wholesale operation, but was also driven by timing differences and the underperformance of the channel. 
 
 
   -- The more seasonal weather seen recently in the UK and Europe, along with Superdry's longstanding strength 
  in outerwear, has led to a pick-up in sales. However, despite some more encouraging trends, sales in the 6 weeks 
  since the half-year are still down around 7% on a like-for-like basis. 
   -- Despite progress on strategic priorities and ongoing programme to recapitalise the balance sheet, the 
  external environment has proven challenging and trading performance has been significantly below management 
  expectations. Profits for the year are therefore expected to reflect this weaker trading seen to date. A further 
  update will be provided at our interim results in January. 
 
Julian Dunkerton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: 
 
"The unseasonal weather through the early autumn led to a delayed uptake of our Autumn/Winter range and this impacted 
sales in the first half of the year. Whilst we have seen modest signs of improvement through the recent spell of colder 
weather, current trading has remained challenging, and this is reflected in the weaker than expected business 
performance. The operational progress we have made in the first half has been more encouraging with the IP sale for the 
South Asian region and strong progress on our cost efficiency programme." 
 
For further information: 
 
Superdry 
 
 
                           +44 (0) 1242 586747 
Shaun Wills    shaun.wills@superdry.com 
                           +44 (0) 1242 586747 
Matthew Lee    investor.relations@superdry.com 
 
 
Media Enquiries 
 
Tim Danaher    superdry@brunswickgroup.com    +44 (0) 207 4045959

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by Superdry Plc to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). On publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  292698 
EQS News ID:  1799467 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1799467&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

