Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 19-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 December 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 18 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.276 GBP1.098 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.264 GBP1.082 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.269834 GBP1.087886

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,449,006 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1014 1.264 XDUB 11:34:31 00068209513TRLO0 1089 1.264 XDUB 11:33:57 00068209506TRLO0 716 1.266 XDUB 08:44:22 00068206131TRLO0 1268 1.270 XDUB 14:56:20 00068213440TRLO0 2199 1.270 XDUB 14:08:18 00068212065TRLO0 2115 1.272 XDUB 09:08:03 00068206559TRLO0 1599 1.276 XDUB 15:43:34 00068214947TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1033 108.20 XLON 13:31:37 00068211388TRLO0 940 108.20 XLON 13:33:17 00068211396TRLO0 186 108.20 XLON 13:33:57 00068211401TRLO0 1918 108.60 XLON 08:33:34 00068205998TRLO0 207 108.60 XLON 08:33:34 00068205999TRLO0 2265 108.60 XLON 09:28:17 00068206866TRLO0 1010 108.80 XLON 08:43:42 00068206122TRLO0 945 109.60 XLON 15:51:39 00068215202TRLO0 963 109.60 XLON 15:52:18 00068215245TRLO0 212 109.80 XLON 15:53:25 00068215286TRLO0 321 109.80 XLON 15:53:25 00068215287TRLO0

