WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Stuttgart
19.12.23
08:05 Uhr
1,242 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2661,30809:23
Dow Jones News
19.12.2023 | 08:31
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
19 December 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 18 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           10,000     10,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.276     GBP1.098 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.264     GBP1.082 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.269834    GBP1.087886

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,449,006 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1014       1.264         XDUB      11:34:31      00068209513TRLO0 
1089       1.264         XDUB      11:33:57      00068209506TRLO0 
716       1.266         XDUB      08:44:22      00068206131TRLO0 
1268       1.270         XDUB      14:56:20      00068213440TRLO0 
2199       1.270         XDUB      14:08:18      00068212065TRLO0 
2115       1.272         XDUB      09:08:03      00068206559TRLO0 
1599       1.276         XDUB      15:43:34      00068214947TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1033       108.20        XLON      13:31:37      00068211388TRLO0 
940       108.20        XLON      13:33:17      00068211396TRLO0 
186       108.20        XLON      13:33:57      00068211401TRLO0 
1918       108.60        XLON      08:33:34      00068205998TRLO0 
207       108.60        XLON      08:33:34      00068205999TRLO0 
2265       108.60        XLON      09:28:17      00068206866TRLO0 
1010       108.80        XLON      08:43:42      00068206122TRLO0 
945       109.60        XLON      15:51:39      00068215202TRLO0 
963       109.60        XLON      15:52:18      00068215245TRLO0 
212       109.80        XLON      15:53:25      00068215286TRLO0 
321       109.80        XLON      15:53:25      00068215287TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  292692 
EQS News ID:  1799405 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1799405&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
