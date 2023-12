DJ Interim Results for the six months to 30 September 2023

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Interim Results for the six months to 30 September 2023 19-Dec-2023 / 07:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Global Ports Holding Plc Interim Results for the six months to 30 September 2023 Global Ports Holding announces record interim results Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today issues its unaudited results for the six months to 30 September 2023 ("Reporting Period"). 6 months ended 6 months ended YoY 3 Months ended 3 Months ended Key Financials & KPIs,6 30-Sept-23 30-Sept-22 Change 30-Sept-23 30-Sept-22 Passengers (m PAX) 2 6.7 4.4 54% 3.6 2.6 Total Revenue (USDm) 105.6 118.3 -11% 52.2 72.6 Adjusted Revenue (USDm) 3 95.9 64.1 50% 52.6 37.0 Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 4 67.6 44.0 54% 37.4 26.9 Adjusted EBITDA (USDm)5 64.1 40.4 59% 35.6 25.0 Segmental EBITDA Margin (%) 70.4% 68.7% 71.0% 72.7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 66.9% 63.0% 67.6% 67.7% Operating Profit (USDm) 34.5 21.9 57% Profit/(Loss) before tax (USDm) 3.4 (4.4) n/a Net Income (8.0) (7.3) n/a Underlying profit (USDm)3 7.6 4.6 64% EPS (c) (8.0) (11.6) Adjusted EPS (c)4 11.8 7.3 61% 30-Sept-23 31-Mar-23 Gross Debt (IFRS) (USDm) 739.4 672.4 10% Gross Debt ex IFRS 16 Leases (USDm) 679.5 612.3 11% Net Debt ex IFRS 16 Leases (USDm) 561.1 494.0 14% Cash and Cash Equivalents (USDm) 118.4 118.3 0%

Notes 1. All USD refers to United States Dollar unless otherwise stated 2. Passenger numbers refer to consolidated and managed cruise port portfolio, hence it excludes equityaccounted associates La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore and Venice 3. Adjusted Revenue is calculated as Total Revenue excluding IFRIC-12 construction revenue 4. Segmental EBITDA includes the EBITDA from all consolidated ports and the contribution from managementagreements, plus the pro-rata Net Profit of equity-accounted associates La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore and Venice 5. Adjusted EBITDA calculated as Segmental EBITDA less unallocated (holding company) expenses 6. Differences in totals may arise due to rounding

Mehmet Kutman, Chairman and Chief Executive officer, said;

"Our business continues to reach new highs, delivering record Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the six-month reporting period. Demand for cruising remains exceptionally strong and our call reservations for calendar year 2024, are supportive of further significant growth in the business.

Our consolidated and management ports are expected to welcome close to 14 million passengers in the 12 months to 31 March 2025, with passenger volumes rising to exceed 16 million once San Juan Cruise Port and St Lucia Cruise Port join the network. This will take our annual total passenger volume across all ports in the GPH cruise port network, including equity accounted ports, to close to 20 million."

Overview

Record performance

-- Cruise passenger volumes rose 54% for the 6M period ending 30 Sept 2023 compared to the comparable periodin fiscal year 2023. In the second fiscal quarter to 30 Sept 2023, cruise passenger volumes increased by 39%compared to Q1 ending 30 June 2023. Occupancy levels returned to pre-covid levels during the 6M Reporting Period

-- Adjusted Revenue was USD 95.9 million for the 6M Reporting Period, an increase of 50% on the USD 64.1m inthe comparable period. This growth was primarily driven by the higher number of passenger volumes in all ourregions

-- Total consolidated revenues for the 6M Reporting Period, including IFRIC-12 construction revenues, wereUSD 105.6m compared to USD 118.3m in the comparable period. This decrease reflects the impact of lower constructionactivities at Nassau Cruise Port where the major construction works have been completed during the interim period

-- Segmental EBITDA for the 6M Reporting Period was USD 67.6 million compared to USD 44.0 million in thecomparable period. Adjusted EBITDA was USD 64.1 million compared to USD 40.4 million in comparable period

-- Profit before tax for the 6M Reporting Period was 3.4 million, underlying profit for the period was USD7.6 million

-- Net income for the 6M Reporting Period was a loss of 8.0 million compared to a loss of 7.3 million in thecomparable period

Balance sheet strengthened

-- IFRS Gross Debt was USD 739.4 million (Ex IFRS-16 Leases Gross Debt: USD 679.5 million), compared toGross Debt at 31 March 2023 of USD 672.4 million (Ex IFRS-16 Leases Gross Debt: USD 612.3 million). Net debt ExIFRS-16 finance leases of USD 561.1 million compared to USD 494.0 million as at 31 March 2023. At the end ofSeptember 2023, GPH had cash and cash equivalents of USD 118.4 million, compared to USD 118.3 million at 31 March2023 and USD 64.0 million at 30 June 2023

-- GPH issued USD 330 million of secured private placement notes ("Notes") to insurance companies andlong-term asset managers at a fixed coupon of 7.87% shortly before the end of the Reporting Period, mainly torefinance the 2021 Sixth Street loan. The Notes received an investment grade credit rating from two rating agenciesand will fully amortize over 17 years, with a weighted average maturity of c13 years. Over 90% of GPH's gross debtis now fixed and close to 85% of GPH's gross debt (ex IFRS-16 Leases) is made up of the investment grade ratedNotes and the ring-fenced project financed issuance for Nassau Cruise Port

-- The primary driver for the change in Gross Debt is the refinancing of Sixth Street loan (approximatelyUSD 255 million of nominal outstanding as of 31 March 2023) with the proceeds from the Notes (USD 330 million). Theexcess cash generated from this refinancing, after transaction expenses and certain reserve accounts, will be usedfor investments into near-term expansion projects. Another major impact to cash levels compared to 31 March 2023was the extension of Ege Port concession for c. USD 38 million at the start of the interim period whereas thedrawdown of the debt to finance this extension was completed shortly before the end of the fiscal year 2023

Network expanded and strengthened

-- Further expansion of the port network was achieved in the Reporting Period

-- We signed a 30-year concession with a 10-year extension option for Saint Lucia Cruise Port. In the 12months to 31 March 2023, St Lucia welcomed c590k passengers (2019 calendar year c790k). As part of this concession,GPH is planning to invest in a material expansion and upgrade of the cruise port facilities, the completion ofthese investments is expected to lead to a rise in passenger volumes to over 1m in the medium term

-- We were also awarded a 10-year port concession agreement (starting January 2025), with a potential 5-yearextension option for Bremerhaven Cruise Port. In 2022, Bremerhaven Cruise Port welcomed over 230k passengers, withover 90% of these being homeport passengers

-- At the start of the Reporting Period, GPH agreed to extend its concession agreement for Ege Port,Kusadasi, adding 19 years to this concession which now ends in July 2052. As part of the agreement, Ege Port paidan upfront concession fee of TRY 725.4 million (USD 38 million at the prevailing exchange rate at the time ofpayment). The capital increase at Ege Port funding the upfront concession fee was provided by GPH only. As aresult, GPH's equity stake in Ege Port has increased to 90.5% (from 72.5%)

-- After the end of the Reporting Period, GPH purchased from the minority shareholder its 38% holding inBarcelona Port Investments S.L. (BPI), taking our shareholding in BPI to 100%. The transaction terms areconfidential, however, the purchase price is below USD 20 million. As a result of this transaction, GPH's interestin both Barcelona Cruise Port and Malaga Cruise Port has risen to 100% from 62%, and GPH's effective interest hasrisen in Singapore Cruise Port to 40% (from 24.8%) and in Lisbon Cruise Port to 50% (from 46.2%)

Outlook

The global cruise industry has recovered strongly from the Covid pandemic, with industry occupancy rates now back to pre-Covid levels. Booking volumes across the industry remain very strong for the 2024 season, with the major cruise lines reporting record booking volumes and prices.

While high inflation and rising interest rates globally have led to an uncertain economic outlook, the longer lead time on cruise bookings compared to land based tourism provides significant protection to the cruise industry during periods of macro stress, with passenger volumes rarely negatively impacted.

At GPH's ports year-to-date, we have experienced higher than expected passenger volumes, driven by a faster recovery in occupancy rates across our port network. We currently expect to welcome at least 12.5m passengers across our consolidated and managed ports in the 12 months to 31 March 2024, which compares to our initial expectation of 11.8 million.

