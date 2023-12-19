

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Superdry plc (SDRY.L, SEPGF.PK, SEPGY.PK) issued a trading update covering the 26-week period to 28 October 2023. The Group said its trading performance has been significantly below management expectations. Profits for the year are projected to reflect this weaker trading seen to date. For the first half period, retail was down 13.1%, while wholesale was down 41.1%.



For the 6-week period to 10 December 2023, sales was down around 7% on a like-for-like basis.



Julian Dunkerton, Founder and CEO, said: 'The unseasonal weather through the early autumn led to a delayed uptake of our Autumn/Winter range and this impacted sales in the first half of the year. Current trading has remained challenging, and this is reflected in the weaker than expected business performance.'



