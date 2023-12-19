

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus decreased in November from a month ago, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus dropped to CHF 2.0 billion in November from CHF 3.4 billion in October.



In nominal terms, exports dropped 0.5 percent monthly in November, while imports logged a strong rebound of 7.2 percent.



In real terms, exports climbed 1.8 percent over the month, reversing a 7.2 percent decline in October. Imports also recovered 1.7 percent after falling 3.2 percent in the prior month.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in November.



