Manaos and ESG Book partner to empower investors with transparent sustainability data

ESG Book's market leading ESG and climate data now available on Manaos' modular investment services platform.

Market demand for more sophisticated ESG and climate data is sharply growing, driven by increasing worldwide regulation.

With coverage of over 50,000 companies globally, leading investors rely on ESG Book's real-time, transparent sustainability insights for security selection, portfolio management, and analytics.

Through the collaboration, Manaos clients can integrate this data for in-depth, timely, and traceable information on corporate ESG and climate performance.

LONDON and PARIS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG Book, a global leader in sustainability data and technology, today announced a new partnership with Manaos, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas and modular investment services platform, built to simplify how institutional investors centralise portfolio data, connect ESG information, and report on the sustainability of their investment.

The collaboration combines Manaos' open-architecture platform with ESG Book's comprehensive data suite to empower institutional investors and asset managers to meet complex sustainability requirements, and enable enhanced ESG investment decision-making.

Market demand for high-quality, granular ESG and climate data is growing sharply, driven by increasing sustainability regulations worldwide. More than 90% of executives expect to meaningfully increase their spending this year on ESG data, according to a 2023 Bloomberg survey1. The vast majority of respondents believe ESG data investment is required to keep pace with competitors or to develop a competitive advantage.

Through the new integration, Manaos' clients will gain access to a range of sustainability insights for security selection, analytics, and regulatory and client reporting. Covering over 50,000 companies worldwide, ESG Book's performance scores, raw attributes, SFDR data, and emissions datasets will be integrated with Manaos' cloud-based platform, enabling investors to confidently make investment decisions from a seamless and centralised source.

Franck Delbes, CEO of Manaos, said: "ESG Book's exceptional data quality, extensive coverage, and esteemed reputation within the industry constitutes a pivotal element to our aspirations to establish Manaos as the premier ESG data marketplace in Europe."

Dr Daniel Klier, CEO of ESG Book, said: "Driven by fast-changing market requirements and global regulation, demand for accessible, transparent ESG data is increasing worldwide. By combining Manaos' industry-leading investment software with ESG Book's next generation data, we are arming investors with a powerful toolkit to manage and navigate the increasing complexities of sustainable investing."

Manaos' investment services marketplace enables investors to connect portfolio data with asset managers' fund inventories and ESG providers in a seamless and cost-efficient way to fulfil numerous use cases, including fund look-through, ESG data enrichment, and ESG reporting.

Combining market-leading sustainability and climate data with an ESG disclosure platform that provides access to almost 160,000 corporate disclosures and analytics, ESG Book directly connects companies with financial institutions. The firm's cloud-based sustainability dashboard is used by the world's largest companies and consultants for ESG performance management, peer benchmarking, and regulatory compliance.

About ESG Book

ESG Book is a global leader in sustainability data and technology. Combining market-leading sustainability and climate data with an ESG disclosure platform that provides access to almost 160,000 corporate disclosures and analytics, ESG Book directly connects companies with financial institutions. The firm's cloud-based sustainability dashboard is used by the world's largest companies and consultants for ESG performance management, peer benchmarking, and regulatory compliance. ESG Book serves over 100 institutional clients globally including Bloomberg, BNY Mellon, Citi, Dow Jones, HSBC, Glass Lewis, JP Morgan, Google, and Nikkei. For more information, visit esgbook.com.

About Manaos

Manaos brings together institutional investors, asset managers and investment service providers onto an open and integrated platform to fulfil various use cases, including portfolio look-through, ESG data sourcing and mapping, and ESG reporting services, in a simple and cost-efficient way. Find out more at www.manaos.com.

