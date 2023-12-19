TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Directors Dealing
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19
Date: 19 December 2023
Company: Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
19 December 2023
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)
Name
Mr A Paxton and Mrs A Paxton
b)
Position / status
Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares
GG00BJVDZ946
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
18/12/2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
g)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
Following these acquisitions, Mr and Mrs Paxton's total holding will be 120,000 shares in the Company.
