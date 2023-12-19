

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks slipped into the red on Tuesday, giving up early gains as investors awaited the release of the final reading of eurozone inflation for November for direction.



Eurozone CPI is expected to be confirmed at an annual rate of 2.4 percent in the month, down 0.5 percent month-on-month.



Earlier in the day, France's central bank has slightly lowered France's GDP growth forecast to 0.8 percent for 2023, adding it expects a subsequent gradual acceleration up to 2026.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,556 after losing 0.4 percent the previous day.



Sodexo dropped half a percent. The catering and food services group confirmed it will put to a shareholder vote the Pluxee spin-off at a dedicated Shareholders Meeting on January 30, 2024, after which Pluxee will be listed on Euronext Paris by February 1, 2024.



