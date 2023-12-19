Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 18 December 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 18 December 2023 647.61 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 636.49 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
19 December 2023