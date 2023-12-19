Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.12.2023
GlobeNewswire
19.12.2023 | 11:22
Clearing: IT - Nasdaq APA - OTC Reporting in INET via FIX for Non-Equity instruments

This IT-Notice contain important information regarding off-exchange trade
reporting via FIX 5.0. 

Nasdaq APA would like to iterate and clarify to customers submitting
off-exchange trade reports via INET that notional amount, as described in RTS 2
MiFID II, of the trade for non-equity should be reported in field: 

Tag 968 "StrikeValue".

If this value cannot be provided by the reporting entity, Nasdaq APA will
publish the relevant trade by calculating the notional amount using the
following methodology: 

 -- For Foreign Exchange and Interest Rate derivatives with price notation
   "Monetary" = Quantity

 -- For other non-equity instruments with price notation "Monetary" = price *
   quantity

 -- For trades Fixed Income cash instruments with price notation "Percentage"
   or "Yield" = Quantity

 -- For futures contracts with price notation "Yield" = Quantity * Contract
   Size


Quantity equals tag 32 "LastQty" in Nasdaq FIX off-exchange Trade Reporting
specification. 

The relevant specification has been updated and published on the following link
to reflect the content of this IT-Notice. 

https://www.nasdaq.com/docs/2023/12/12/Nasdaq-Nordic---FIX-Off-Exchange-Trade-Re
porting-v.1.02.1.pdf 


For any questions or feedback regarding this IT-Notice, please contact our
support team at: 

technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
+46 8 405 6280 (Mon-Fri 07:00-20:00 CET)

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1185269
