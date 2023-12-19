Clearing: IT - Nasdaq APA - OTC Reporting in INET via FIX for Non-Equity instruments

This IT-Notice contain important information regarding off-exchange trade reporting via FIX 5.0. Nasdaq APA would like to iterate and clarify to customers submitting off-exchange trade reports via INET that notional amount, as described in RTS 2 MiFID II, of the trade for non-equity should be reported in field: Tag 968 "StrikeValue". If this value cannot be provided by the reporting entity, Nasdaq APA will publish the relevant trade by calculating the notional amount using the following methodology: -- For Foreign Exchange and Interest Rate derivatives with price notation "Monetary" = Quantity -- For other non-equity instruments with price notation "Monetary" = price * quantity -- For trades Fixed Income cash instruments with price notation "Percentage" or "Yield" = Quantity -- For futures contracts with price notation "Yield" = Quantity * Contract Size Quantity equals tag 32 "LastQty" in Nasdaq FIX off-exchange Trade Reporting specification. The relevant specification has been updated and published on the following link to reflect the content of this IT-Notice. https://www.nasdaq.com/docs/2023/12/12/Nasdaq-Nordic---FIX-Off-Exchange-Trade-Re porting-v.1.02.1.pdf For any questions or feedback regarding this IT-Notice, please contact our support team at: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6280 (Mon-Fri 07:00-20:00 CET) Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1185269