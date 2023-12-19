Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

As from December 20, 2023, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from HEL Warrants Extend ME to HEL Warrants. ISIN Long name Current Market New Market Segment as of Segment effective date SE00211665 T LONG OMX HEL Warrants HEL Warrants 43 NORDNET F615 Extend ME SE00211665 T LONG OMX HEL Warrants HEL Warrants 50 NORDNET F616 Extend ME SE00211665 T LONG OMX HEL Warrants HEL Warrants 68 NORDNET F617 Extend ME Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260