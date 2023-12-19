Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.12.2023
19.12.2023 | 11:35
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

As from December 20, 2023, the market segment for the instruments specified
below will change from HEL Warrants Extend ME to HEL Warrants. 

ISIN    Long name     Current Market   New Market Segment as of   
                Segment      effective date        
SE00211665 T LONG OMX     HEL Warrants    HEL Warrants         
43      NORDNET F615    Extend ME                    
SE00211665 T LONG OMX     HEL Warrants    HEL Warrants         
50      NORDNET F616    Extend ME                    
SE00211665 T LONG OMX     HEL Warrants    HEL Warrants         
68      NORDNET F617    Extend ME                    



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
