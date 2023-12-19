Wincanton Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Wincanton plc
b)
LEI
213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
ISIN: GB0030329360
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares purchased for the PDMRs listed above in respect of Dividend Shares, under the Wincanton plc approved Share Incentive Plan 2003
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Dividend shares Volume(s)
1. £3.0828
35
2. £3.0828
27
3. £3.0828
11
4. £3.0828
56
5. £3.0828
22
6. £3.0828
11
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price
Volume
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
15 December 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
For further information, please contact:
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: 01249 710 000