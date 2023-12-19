

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation eased slightly in November to the lowest level in nearly two years, revised from a stable rate reported earlier, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 5.3 percent year-over-year in November, slightly slower than the 5.4 percent increase in October.



Further, the latest inflation was the weakest since January 2022, when prices had risen 5.0 percent.



Among components, transport costs dropped 0.6 percent from last year, led by a 10.5 percent plunge in fuel prices.



Meanwhile, overall inflation in November was primarily caused by a 10.7 percent surge in charges for restaurants and hotels, followed by utility costs with a 5.5 percent gain.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in November, revised from a 0.4 percent fall.



The EU measure of the harmonised index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose at a stable rate of 4.9 percent annually in November, as estimated



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken