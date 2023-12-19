Global Biometrics Market to Hit USD 31.24 Billion by 2030, Growing at 15.06% CAGR, Driven by Rising Smartphone Adoption, States Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report published by Kings Research, the global Biometrics Market size was recorded at USD 8.84 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 31.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.06% over the forecast period of 2023-2030. The biometrics market has experienced significant growth due to the rapid digital transformation and the increasing adoption of mobile devices. Mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, are now equipped with built-in biometric sensors, including fingerprint scanners and facial recognition cameras.

Biometrics is the study and evaluation of distinct physical traits that can be utilized for authentication and identification purposes. These traits encompass fingerprints, facial features, iris patterns, voice patterns, or behavior patterns such as writing style or walking analysis. Biometrics provides a safe and dependable approach for verifying a person's identity and finds extensive application in numerous industries and sectors, such as financial transactions, access control, border control, and law enforcement.

Request Sample PDF of the Report:https://www.kingsresearch.com/request-sample/biometrics-market-253

Trending Now: Fingerprint Cards Strengthened Collaboration with Infineon to Advance the Development of Biometric Authentication.

Fingerprint Cards, a leading biometric sensor company, has elevated its status to become a Premium Partner of semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies. In October 2023, Fingerprint Cards expanded its partnership with Infineon to expedite the advancement of biometric authentication technology. This development underscored their ongoing commitment to collaborative efforts, innovation, and the advancement of biometric technologies for authentication in payment systems, wider applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), and beyond.

Global Biometric Market Snapshot 2018-2030:

Report Attributes Details Revenue CAGR CAGR of 15.06% from 2023-2030 Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 31.24 Billion By Authentication Type • Single-Factor Authentication (SFA) • Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) By Component • Hardware • Software By Functionality • Contact Based • Non-Contact Based • Combined By Technology • Face Recognition • Voice Recognition • Signature Recognition • Iris Recognition • Fingerprint Recognition • Hand Geometry Recognition Regions and Countries Covered • North America • Europe • Asia-Pacific • Middle East & Africa • Latin America Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2018 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Have an Inquiry? Get in Touch with us @https://www.kingsresearch.com/enquiry/biometrics-market-253

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the global biometrics market are focusing on product innovation in order to expand their product lines. For instance, in March 2023, Cerence Inc. introduced the Cerence Assistant, a cutting-edge AI-based biometric engine designed to enhance personalization and security in mobility. This advanced biometric solution, specifically developed for automotive and mobile applications, prioritizes user experience and offers exceptional recognition accuracy despite its compact design.

Key participants in the global biometrics market include:

Aware, Inc.

Biometrics Technologies Co., Ltd.

Cerence Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Hitachi, Ltd.

Microsoft

Thales Group

NEC Corporation

BIO-key International

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Surging Demand for Hardware Components to Propel Biometrics Market Expansion

On the basis of component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the global biometrics market revenue in 2022. The increasing demand for hardware that offers convenience, security, and a satisfactory user experience is driving the growth of the segment. Biometric systems utilize a range of devices, such as scanners and sensors, to gather biometric data for the purpose of verifying identification, which is supporting the segment's growth.

Ask for Customization:https://www.kingsresearch.com/customization/biometrics-market-253

Inclination Towards Non-Contact Biometric Systems to Rise Due to Growing Need to Improve Security

In terms of functionality, the non-contact-based segment is anticipated to experience significant growth through the projection period. This segmental growth is attributable to the growing requirement for time-saving measures and minimizing physical interactions. The inclination towards non-contact biometric systems is foreseen to surge as private companies invest more in fail-safe technology implementation.

Furthermore, various factors such as the increasing need to improve security, operational efficiency, and the expediency with which employees can access and depart from their workplaces are anticipated to impel the expansion of the segment.

Integration of Biometric Technology in Smartphones to Drive Biometrics Market Growth

The integration of biometric technology into smartphones has notably enhanced both security and convenience, thus contributing to the expansion of the biometric market. Companies in the consumer electronics industry are integrating new functionalities to attract customers and broaden their customer base. Biometric authentication, which employs methods such as fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, iris pattern recognition, or palm vein identification, enhances the overall user experience. Facial recognition technology utilizes sophisticated algorithms to authenticate a user's identity. In the mobile industry, the widespread adoption of biometric technology ensures that both security and usability are prioritized.

Purchase This Comprehensive Research Report for Valuable Market Insights: https://www.kingsresearch.com/buy-now/253

Asia Pacific to Lead Biometrics Market Due to Ongoing Technological Advancements

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for biometrics due to the strong presence of major companies and ongoing technological advancements. Biometrics technology is widely utilized in both public and commercial sectors for employee identification and attendance purposes. Over the years, there has been substantial development in biometric solutions owing to the increasing use of devices such as computers and smartphones.

Biometric technologies, augmented by artificial intelligence and machine learning, offer innovative avenues for identifying unusual behaviors and delivering an extra layer of authentication when required. In response to the growing demand for contactless systems, biometric system manufacturers are consistently urged to allocate resources to R&D, thereby broadening their portfolio of cutting-edge biometric solutions. Moreover, the implementation of government initiatives aimed at encouraging and backing the adoption of biometric authentication systems, combined with the surge in mobile payment transactions, are key factors projected to drive the regional market growth.

For more information on the report, visit: https://www.kingsresearch.com/biometrics-market-253

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter1 Introduction of the Global Biometrics Market

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Timelines

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Assumptions

Chapter2 Executive Summary

Chapter3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection

3.1.1 Secondary Sources

3.1.2 Primary Sources

3.1.3 Research Flow

3.2 Subject Matter Expert Advice

3.3 Quality Check

3.4 Final Review

3.5 Bottom-Up Approach

3.6 Top-down Approach

Chapter4 Global Biometrics Market Outlook

4.1 Market Evolution

4.2 Overview

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenges

4.4 Pricing Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Macroeconomic Analysis

Chapter 5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter6 Global Biometrics Market, By Authentication Type

Chapter7 Global Biometrics Market, By Component

Chapter8 Global Biometrics Market, By Technology

Chapter9 Global Biometrics Market, By Application

Chapter10 Global Biometrics Market, By Geography

Chapter11 North America

Chapter12 Europe

Chapter13 Asia Pacific

Chapter14Middle East & Africa

Chapter15 Latin America

Chapter16 Global Biometrics Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter17 Company Profiles

17.1 Aware, Inc.

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Financial Overview

17.1.3 Type Benchmarking

17.1.4 Recent Developments

17.1.5 Winning Imperatives

17.1.6 Current Focus & Strategies

17.1.7 Threat from competition

17.1.8 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Biometrics Technologies Co., Ltd.

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Financial Overview

17.2.3 Type Benchmarking

17.2.4 Recent Developments

17.2.5 Winning Imperatives

17.2.6 Current Focus & Strategies

17.2.7 Threat from competition

17.2.8 SWOT Analysis

17.3 Cerence Inc.

17.3.1 Key Facts

17.3.2 Financial Overview

17.3.3 Type Benchmarking

17.3.4 Recent Developments

17.3.5 Winning Imperatives

17.3.6 Current Focus & Strategies

17.3.7 Threat from competition

17.3.8 SWOT Analysis

17.4 Fujitsu Limited

17.4.1 Key Facts

17.4.2 Financial Overview

17.4.3 Type Benchmarking

17.4.4 Recent Developments

17.4.5 Winning Imperatives

17.4.6 Current Focus & Strategies

17.4.7 Threat from competition

17.4.8 SWOT Analysis

17.5 Hitachi, Ltd.

17.5.1 Key Facts

17.5.2 Financial Overview

17.5.3 Type Benchmarking

17.5.4 Recent Developments

17.5.5 Winning Imperatives

17.5.6 Current Focus & Strategies

17.5.7 Threat from competition

17.5.8 SWOT Analysis

Continued……….

About Us:

Kings Research stands as a renowned global market research firm. With a collaborative approach, we work closely with industry leaders, conducting thorough assessments of trends and developments. Our primary objective is to provide decision-makers with tailored research reports that align with their unique business objectives. Through our comprehensive research studies, we strive to empower leaders to make informed decisions.

Our team comprises individuals with diverse backgrounds and a wealth of knowledge in various industries. At Kings Research, we offer a comprehensive range of services aimed at assisting you in formulating efficient strategies to achieve your desired outcomes. Our objective is to significantly enhance your long-term progress through these tailored solutions.

Contact Us

Kings Research

Phone: (+1) 888 328 2189

E-mail: business@kingsresearch.com

Website:https://www.kingsresearch.com

Blog: https://www.kingsresearch.com/blog

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-biometrics-market-to-hit-usd-31-24-billion-by-2030--growing-at-15-06-cagr-driven-by-rising-smartphone-adoption-states-kings-research-302018901.html