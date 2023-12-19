

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to an 8-day high of 184.17 against the yen and a 4-day high of 1.2710 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 180.04 and 1.2650, respectively.



Against the euro, the pound advanced to 0.8609 from an early low of 0.8638.



Moving away from an early more than a 1-1/2-month low of 1.0956 against the Swiss franc, the yen edged up to 1.1010.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 187.00 against the yen, 1.28 against the greenback, 0.85 against the euro and 1.12 against the franc.



