Dienstag, 19.12.2023
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Dow Jones News
19.12.2023 | 12:46
134 Leser
easyJet plc: Results of General Meeting

DJ Results of General Meeting 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Results of General Meeting 
19-Dec-2023 / 11:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 December 2023 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
Results of General Meeting 
The Company announces the voting results of the General Meeting ("GM") held earlier today at Hangar 89, London Luton 
Airport, Luton LU2 9PF. 
 
The GM was convened to consider a resolution approving the purchase of 157 A320neo family aircraft and purchase rights 
for a further 100 A320neo family aircraft (the "Proposed Purchase") as set out in the announcement released on 12 
October 2023 and the Circular (including the Notice of GM) published on 29 November 2023. 
 
The resolution was passed with the requisite majority and the poll results are set out below. 
 
Commenting on the General Meeting, easyJet Chairman Stephen Hester said: 
 
"The Board believes the Proposed Purchase will support positive returns for the business and forms a core part of the 
delivery of our strategic objectives. We are therefore pleased with the strong support that shareholders have shown 
today by approving the transaction." 
 
                                                    % of 
Resolution                         Votes For  %   Votes  %  Total Votes ISC  Votes 
                                       Against             Withheld2 
                                                    Voted1 
       To approve the Proposed Purchase pursuant to 
1.      the Airbus Amendment (as defined and further 347,910,471 99.94 206,958 0.06 348,117,429 45.93% 382,447 
       explained in the Circular)

Notes: 1. Based on total issued share capital of 758,010,025 ordinary shares (as at 15 December 2023). 2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" aresolution. 3. The total voting rights of the Company on 15 December 2023 were 758,010,025. 4. As set out in the Notice of GM, the Board is ensuring that the Company complies with European ownershipand control requirements by exercising its powers to suspend voting rights of certain UK and non-EU nationals. Atthe time of the GM, the level of ownership by EU persons was 35.71% and accordingly, the Company has suspendedvoting rights in respect of certain shares ("Affected Shares") held by non-EU shareholders and the polling resultsnoted above reflect these actions. Such Affected Shares continued to count in the calculation of issued sharecapital and total voting rights of the Company.

National Storage Mechanism

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolution has been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

In case of queries please contact:

Institutional investors and analysts 

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media 

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  292969 
EQS News ID:  1800187 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1800187&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2023 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

