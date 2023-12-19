Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.12.2023
WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
19.12.2023
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 18 December 2023 were:

1,427.86p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,474.62p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,449.72p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,496.48p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 15,000 Ordinary shares on 16th October 2023, the Company has 48,252,292 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,741,231 shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


© 2023 PR Newswire
