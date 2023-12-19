Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Corporation Provides Product Roadmap Update

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, provided shareholders with an update on its product roadmap today.

"We believe our technology development roadmap and multimarket approach will allow us to diversify and strengthen our business and eventually lead to our company having one of the world's largest product offerings of industrial laser systems," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics.

Key Updates

? CleanTech: LPC's proprietary laser cleaning technology focused on replacing outdated industrial cleaning methods like sandblasting for MRO, corrosion removal, restoration and other industrial cleaning applications. This product line is fully launched and commercialized with an existing sales history. The company plans to continue developing and advancing this product line in a broader range of applications, including nuclear decontamination;

? Conventional Lasers: LPC's fully commercialized and well-established proprietary laser cleaning, welding, cutting and marking technology. These products serve an existing customer base of Fortune 500 and 1000 companies in a wide and growing set of industries, including aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, rail transport, energy, metal fabrication, maritime and more. These conventional lasers are fully developed, with demand expected to grow as industries trend toward adopting regulation-friendly technology and onshoring manufacturing in the United States;

? DefenseTech: LPC's fully developed and commercialized product line for defense and military applications. This product line includes specialized technology for missile repair, fleet maintenance, MRO, contaminant removal, maintenance and more. The company plans to invest in this line to expand its product offering to cover a larger range of high-demand applications;

? AI-Capable Lasers: Through the incorporation of artificial intelligence with its existing laser technology, LPC plans to automate manufacturing processes that are potentially dangerous to operators. The technology will improve worker safety while streamlining processes and increasing ROI for business owners. These products have been designed and are currently in the development stage.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. At LPC, we are disrupting the centuries-old $46 billion sand and abrasives blasting markets, focused on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Our new-generation laser blasting technologies and equipment address the health, safety, environmental and regulatory concerns associated with outdated methods, establishing Laser Photonics Corp. as an industry leader for industrial laser systems. Renowned manufacturers in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding rely on our "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

