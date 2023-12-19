Canopus BioPharma Inc., dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc., Announces Amendment to PepsiCo Distributor Partnership Beverage Agreement

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Operating as Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC), Canopus Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK:CBIA) is thrilled to announce a fully executed amendment to its original distributor partnership beverage agreement with the world-renowned beverage company, PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP). The original agreement (announced to markets on September 7, 2023) established PepsiCo as the exclusive cold-beverage provider for BHC's unattended retail platforms across the company's North American footprint.

Under this agreement, PepsiCo to date has provided BHC with over $250,000 in deployed unattended retail equipment, customized vendor pricing and national equipment repair support. By way of amendment, BHC has further advanced its strategic partnership with PepsiCo as the company is now in receipt of approval for PepsiCo's Direct to Store Delivery program. The program allows BHC to transition away from purchasing wholesale products from licensed distributors and instead to purchase exclusively and directly from PepsiCo securing significantly better pricing and rebate incentives. These unique pricing structures will allow BHC to significantly increase its margins, as well benefit from further reduction in cost through the benefits of a revamped and custom-tailored rebate program-built around BHC's best selling Pepsi SKUs.

"This amendment represents an extremely advantageous step forward for BHC as we maximize the value we can extract from our relationship with PepsiCo and position ourselves to continue to be a powerful service provider in the unattended retail sector" BHC's CEO. "I am very excited to be in a position to offer our customers more value and generate more meaningful revenue for the company."

PepsiCo, celebrated for its vast range of iconic brands and dedication to sustainable choices, works together with BHC, with their mutual objective being to unearth new growth pathways and penetrate emerging markets. BHC intends to increase its footprint across multiple markets, steadily emerging as a trusted name in automated retail.

About Canopus Biopharma Inc. (dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc.)

Canopus Biopharma Inc. dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) is a provider of unattended and attended retail and digital advertising solutions. Our company specializes in providing client tailored, profit-driven solutions backed by innovative technologies (powered in part by breakthrough Artificial Intelligence), state of the art equipment, and top-notch service and support. BHC specializes in a breakthrough business model, anchored to cutting edge digital advertising solutions. Our fleet of automated retail devices are all connected and managed via a single platform allowing us to offer cutting edge access to programmatic advertising revenue (in a turnkey fashion) allowing us to offer our clients not only stellar service, products, and technologies but also an avenue by which they can profit share, tapping into the vast and lucrative world of programmatic marketing revenue. We empower our clients to create meaningful value beyond the basic framework of unattended retail, by leveraging our existing relationships, knowledge, and experience.



About PepsiCo:

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the World. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Disclaimer:

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and because of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements, or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Contact Information: www.blueheaven.cafeir@blueheaven.cafe

Phone: 1-866-711-1011

SOURCE: Canopus Biopharma Inc.

