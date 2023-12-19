Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2023) - IberAmerican Lithium Corp. (NEO: IBER) (OTCQB: IBRLF) ("IberAmerican" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that as of market open on December 19, 2023 its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "IBRLF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Neo Exchange Inc. (operating as Cboe Canada) under the symbol IBER.

The Company expects that listing on the OTCQB will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for U.S. investors, resulting in enhanced U.S. trading liquidity and greater reach.

"Expanding our presence to the OTCQB complements our current listing on Cboe Canada, broadens our investor base and provides IberAmerican access to larger capital markets. The listing streamlines U.S. investor participation in trading IberAmerican's common shares," said Campbell Becher, Chief Executive Officer of IberAmerican. "We look forward to expanding our shareholder base with U.S. investors and sharing our journey."

About IberAmerican Lithium Corp.

IberAmerican Lithium Corp. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Alberta II & Carlota Properties located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain. IberAmerican Lithium's properties are located in a favorable lithium district with world class infrastructure and a supportive and proactive mining jurisdiction.

Additional information on IberAmerican is available at www.iberamericanlithium.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of IberAmerican to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's Filing Statement dated as of August 31, 2023 which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and IberAmerican disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

