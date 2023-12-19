

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.97 billion, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $1.96 billion, or $3.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Accenture plc reported adjusted earnings of $2.12 billion or $3.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $16.22 billion from $15.75 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.97 Bln. vs. $1.96 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.10 vs. $3.08 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $16.22 Bln vs. $15.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $15.40 - $16.00 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $11.97 to $12.32



