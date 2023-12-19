Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Starke Signale für einen explosiven Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DXQD | ISIN: FI4000266804 | Ticker-Symbol: R0F
Frankfurt
19.12.23
09:15 Uhr
9,195 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2309,28014:07
9,2359,28513:34
GlobeNewswire
19.12.2023 | 13:34
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARE OF ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 19 DECEMBER 2023 SHARES

THE SHARE OF ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ
HELSINKI 

On the basis of the Finnish Companies Act, the right and duty of a majority
shareholder to redeem the shares held by other shareholders in Rovio
Entertainment Corporation exists. The share of Rovio Entertainment Corporation
will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki when the ownership of all shares of Rovio
Entertainment Corporation has been transferred to the redeemer in the
redemption process. 

According to the Finnish Companies Act, if the existence of the right of
redemption has been confirmed by a res judicata judgement or if the arbitrators
consider this to be clearly the case, but there is no agreement or order
regarding the redemption price, the share shall be transferred to the redeemer
at once, if the redeemer posts security for the payment of the redemption price
and the arbitrators approve the security. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.