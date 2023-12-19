

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Infobird Co., Ltd (IFBD) is up over 80% at $2.44. Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) is up over 48% at $151.00. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (PBLA) is up over 42% at $1.44. Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) is up over 25% at $6.00. Yoshiharu Global Co. (YOSH) is up over 22% at $6.27. LogicMark, Inc. (LGMK) is up over 20% at $1.11. LQR House Inc. (LQR) is up over 11% at $4.44. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) is up over 10% at $3.27. Canaan Inc. (CAN) is up over 10% at $2.43. EG Acquisition Corp. (EGGF) is up over 9% at $11.83. TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is up over 8% at $1.96. Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (HRYU) is up over 8% at $1.16. Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is up over 7% at $3.39. Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) is up over 6% at $2.74. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) is up over 5% at $2.00.



In the Red



Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) is down over 47% at $1.12. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is down over 17% at $2.15. Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) is down over 16% at $1.37. bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is down over 14% at $2.60. Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) is down over 13% at $2.07. Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) is down over 11% at $1.42. Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) is down over 9% at $5.55. Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD) is down over 8% at $3.30. iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) is down over 8% at $2.12. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) is down over 8% at $1.46. Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is down over 7% at $3.46. Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) is down over 6% at $3.64.



