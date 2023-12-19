Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Ranks No. 4 on Investor's Business Daily's 100 Best ESG Companies List

IBD list recognizes companies with superior environmental, social and governance ratings and strong stock performance

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023. The fifth annual list recognizes companies with superior environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings as well as fundamental and technical stock performance.

"This honor further fuels the work of Verisk colleagues globally to advance ESG efforts, from helping clients address climate-related challenges, to developing unique ESG solutions and furthering the impact of charitable organizations through our data analytics, technologies, expertise and financial assistance," said Elizabeth Mann, chief financial officer at Verisk. "Our motivating purpose at Verisk is to work together with the global insurance industry, which plays a vital role in society, in building resilience for individuals, communities and businesses globally."

Verisk's resiliency efforts span many initiatives, including:

Empowering property/casualty insurers and risk managers to better navigate new and emerging risk exposures associated with the climate crisis

Tracking emerging issues, such as PFAS, to highlight the importance of understanding which industries and types of companies in the supply chain might be producing harmful emissions

Launching Sovereign ESG Ratings that provide investors with the most comprehensive picture available of ESG risks and opportunities across the universe of current and potential sovereign debt issuers

Supporting efforts to help vulnerable populations recover from the impacts of conflict and disasters

Providing evaluations of community firefighting capabilities to help communities plan, budget for or justify changes to their fire protection plans as well as assessments of municipal building codes and their enforcement in the effort to save lives and reduce property losses

Helping insurers and brokers access critical information regarding electric vehicles to support their strategic underwriting and pricing decisions

Engaging with professional organizations and career conferences to advance the interests of underrepresented groups

Verisk has also been recognized by USA TODAY and Statista as one of America's Climate Leaders . The list acknowledges the leading U.S. companies that have achieved the greatest reduction in emissions intensity between 2019 and 2021.

IBD's 100 Best ESG List Methodology

To determine the 2023 100 Best ESG Companies list, IBD started with a company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability score created by Dow Jones Newswires, an IBD affiliate. Next, Dow Jones provided an ESG-scored list to IBD of all the U.S.-traded companies it tracks, a total of 2,067. IBD then cut the list to 1,559 companies by removing non-public companies and companies with stock prices below $10 a share. Companies that lacked sufficient data to create an IBD Composite rating and did not meet or beat the S&P 500 in the past five years were also removed. IBD further qualified the list by selecting the 100 with the highest IBD Composite Rating, all with scores of 81 or better. Finally, IBD ranked the 100 companies by Dow Jones' ESG score.