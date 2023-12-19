J P Jenkins Ltd

21st December 2023

Reconstruction Capital II Limited

("RC2" or the "Company")

Company's shares are now trading at JP Jenkins

21st December 2023 - Shares in Reconstruction Capital II Limited ("RC2" or the "Company") (https://www.reconstructioncapital2.com/) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. RC2 is based at Ocorian Trust (Cayman) Limited, Windward 3, Regatta Office Park, Grand Cayman KY1 1108, Cayman Islands and is registered as a company in Cayman Islands under number HL-156549.

RC2 is a closed-ended company created to invest in private and listed equity securities and fixed-income securities, including convertible and other mezzanine instruments, primarily in Romania and Bulgaria. The Company is advised by Bucharest-based New Europe Capital SRL.

JP Jenkins is liquidity venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).

Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker.

The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: KYG741521028), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/company/reconstruction-capital-ii-limited/)

For further information, please contact:

J P Jenkins Ltd. Veronika Oswald Director +44 (0)20 7469 0937 Reconstruction Capital II Limited Cornelia Oancea +40 (0)21 316 7680 CEO, New Europe Capital

