Dienstag, 19.12.2023
WKN: 871784 | ISIN: GB0008706128 | Ticker-Symbol: LLD
Xetra
19.12.23
14:38 Uhr
0,548 Euro
+0,006
+1,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
Cardlytics, Inc.: Cardlytics Announces Multi-Year Contract Renewal with Lloyds Bank Plc

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks' digital channels, announced that Cardlytics UK Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cardlytics, Inc., renewed its Spending Rewards Agreement with Lloyds Bank Plc. Under the agreement, Cardlytics UK Limited will continue to provide service to Lloyds customers through December 31, 2026.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in Menlo Park, New York, Los Angeles, and London. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Contacts:

Public Relations:
Robert Robinson
pr@cardlytics.com

Investor Relations:
Robert Robinson
ir@cardlytics.com



