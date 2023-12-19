Gilead Sciences: Gilead Supports World Health Organization To Bolster Public Health in Bangladesh

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / We're proud to have contributed to this milestone announced by the World Health Organization - marking the elimination of visceral leishmaniasis (VL) as a public health problem in Bangladesh, the first country globally to eliminate this life-threatening, neglected tropical disease.
Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
Originally published by Gilead Sciences
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Gilead Sciences
View the original press release on accesswire.com