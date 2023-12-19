Total passenger traffic up 14.5% YoY, reaching pre-pandemic levels

All countries except Brazil and Italy above November 2019 levels

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the leading private airport operators in the world, reported today a 14.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in November 2023, in line with November 2019 levels.

2-Year Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022) Statistics Nov'23 Nov'22 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'22 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,927 3,375 16.3 41,826 34,310 21.9 International Passengers (thousands) 2,209 1,861 18.7 26,068 19,358 34.7 Transit Passengers (thousands) 626 672 -6.8 6,506 5,793 12.3 Total Passengers (thousands) 6,761 5,907 14.5 74,400 59,461 25.1 Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 32.5 29.3 10.7 334.1 310.6 7.6 Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 64.1 64.0 0.1 778.0 669.4 16.2 Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019) Statistics Nov'23 Nov'19 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,927 3,998 -1.8 41,826 43,496 -3.8 International Passengers (thousands) 2,209 2,055 7.5 26,068 26,023 0.2 Transit Passengers (thousands) 626 709 -11.7 6,506 7,624 -14.7 Total Passengers (thousands) 6,761 6,762 0.0 74,400 77,143 -3.6 Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 32.5 39.5 -17.9 334.1 388.4 -14.0 Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 64.1 68.5 -6.5 778.0 786.4 -1.1

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 14.5% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by the ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached November 2019 levels, with all countries except Brazil and Italy above pre-pandemic. International passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels of November 2019 by 7.5%, while domestic traffic stood at 98.2% of November 2019 levels.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover in November, increasing by 22.7% year-over-year (YoY) and surpassing pre-pandemic volumes by 12.6%. Domestic traffic was 17.9% higher than the levels in November 2019, while International traffic continued to recover and surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time, by 1.8%.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew by 12.2% compared to the same month in 2022, reaching 92.7% of November 2019 levels, down from the 106.4% recorded in October. International passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 80% of the total traffic, was 1.3% below November 2019 levels, while domestic passenger traffic was 22.9% below pre-pandemic levels. Although total traffic is still below pre-pandemic levels, Florence airport exceeded November 2019 traffic volumes. Traffic in Italy during November was affected by a strike carried out by unionized airport workers on November 24th

In Brazil, total passenger traffic decreased by 1.2% YoY, reaching 85.2% of November 2019 levels, slightly up from the 84.5% recorded in October. Domestic traffic, which accounted for over 60% of the total traffic, reached 85.3% of pre-pandemic levels, while transit passengers stood at 85.4% of November 2019 levels, an increase from the 79.9% recorded in October. Traffic in Brazil remained impacted by financial and aircraft constraints in some local airlines.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, continued to recover and increased 18.8% YoY, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the second consecutive month, at 104.4% of November 2019 levels.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 8.1% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic volumes by 4.7%. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 2.0% and 7.3%, respectively.

In Armenia, passenger traffic continued its solid recovery trend, increasing by 10.9% YoY and surpassing the pre-pandemic levels of November 2019 by 56.5%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 10.7% YoY and reached 82.1% of November 2019 levels, or 83.1% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Ecuador and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Uruguay stood at 97.5%, Brazil at 77.1%, and Argentina at 75.6%. Around 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Aircraft movements remained largely stable YoY, reaching 93.5% of November 2019 levels, or 97.0% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Aircraft movements were above pre-pandemic levels in Armenia and Uruguay, while it stood at 97.4% in Argentina, 95.7% in Italy, 91.6% in Brazil, and 89.8% in Ecuador.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022) Nov'23 Nov'22 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'22 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,923 3,197 22.7 39,850 30,446 30.9 Italy 480 428 12.2 7,671 6,255 22.6 Brazil 1,429 1,446 -1.2 15,614 14,264 9.5 Uruguay 169 142 18.8 1,766 1,287 37.2 Ecuador 391 361 8.1 4,458 3,869 15.2 Armenia 369 333 10.9 5,041 3,340 50.9 TOTAL 6,761 5,907 14.5 74,400 59,461 25.1 (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 16,905 15,032 12.5 172,970 165,470 4.5 Italy 1,231 1,307 -5.8 11,880 13,655 -13.0 Brazil 5,826 4,860 19.9 60,193 51,371 17.2 Uruguay(2) 2,792 2,783 0.3 28,459 29,553 -3.7 Ecuador 3,139 2,440 28.7 30,245 30,618 -1.2 Armenia 2,558 2,893 -11.6 30,398 19,944 52.4 TOTAL 32,451 29,315 10.7 334,145 310,611 7.6 Aircraft Movements Argentina 34,788 35,020 -0.7 418,382 347,424 20.4 Italy 4,887 4,348 12.4 73,133 64,535 13.3 Brazil 12,732 12,823 -0.7 145,151 130,903 10.9 Uruguay 2,594 2,439 6.4 28,374 24,444 16.1 Ecuador 6,165 6,291 -2.0 71,983 70,300 2.4 Armenia 2,905 3,056 -4.9 40,971 31,811 28.8 TOTAL 64,071 63,977 0.1 777,994 669,417 16.2

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019) Nov'23 Nov'19 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,923 3,485 12.6 39,850 39,791 0.1 Italy 480 518 -7.3 7,671 7,722 -0.7 Brazil 1,429 1,676 -14.8 15,614 17,298 -9.7 Uruguay 169 162 4.4 1,766 1,993 -11.4 Ecuador 391 373 4.7 4,458 4,117 8.3 Armenia 369 236 56.5 5,041 2,958 70.4 Peru 312 3,263 TOTAL 6,761 6,762 0.0 74,400 77,143 -3.6 (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 16,905 22,370 -24.4 172,970 208,958 -17.2 Italy 1,231 1,212 1.6 11,880 12,035 -1.3 Brazil 5,826 7,559 -22.9 60,193 83,061 -27.5 Uruguay(2) 2,792 2,865 -2.5 28,459 26,550 7.2 Ecuador 3,139 2,896 8.4 30,245 34,963 -13.5 Armenia 2,558 2,168 18.0 30,398 18,159 67.4 Peru 438 4,655 TOTAL 32,451 39,508 -17.9 334,145 388,381 -14.0 Aircraft Movements Argentina 34,788 35,726 -2.6 418,382 410,372 2.0 Italy 4,887 5,107 -4.3 73,133 73,936 -1.1 Brazil 12,732 13,898 -8.4 145,151 147,234 -1.4 Uruguay 2,594 2,318 11.9 28,374 26,526 7.0 Ecuador 6,165 6,866 -10.2 71,983 75,273 -4.4 Armenia 2,905 2,164 34.2 40,971 25,186 62.7 Peru 2,450 27,901 TOTAL 64,071 68,529 -6.5 777,994 786,428 -1.1

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

