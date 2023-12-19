Total passenger traffic up 14.5% YoY, reaching pre-pandemic levels
All countries except Brazil and Italy above November 2019 levels
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the leading private airport operators in the world, reported today a 14.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in November 2023, in line with November 2019 levels.
2-Year Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022)
Statistics
Nov'23
Nov'22
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'22
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,927
3,375
16.3
41,826
34,310
21.9
International Passengers (thousands)
2,209
1,861
18.7
26,068
19,358
34.7
Transit Passengers (thousands)
626
672
-6.8
6,506
5,793
12.3
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,761
5,907
14.5
74,400
59,461
25.1
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
32.5
29.3
10.7
334.1
310.6
7.6
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
64.1
64.0
0.1
778.0
669.4
16.2
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Nov'23
Nov'19
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,927
3,998
-1.8
41,826
43,496
-3.8
International Passengers (thousands)
2,209
2,055
7.5
26,068
26,023
0.2
Transit Passengers (thousands)
626
709
-11.7
6,506
7,624
-14.7
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,761
6,762
0.0
74,400
77,143
-3.6
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
32.5
39.5
-17.9
334.1
388.4
-14.0
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
64.1
68.5
-6.5
778.0
786.4
-1.1
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic grew 14.5% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by the ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached November 2019 levels, with all countries except Brazil and Italy above pre-pandemic. International passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels of November 2019 by 7.5%, while domestic traffic stood at 98.2% of November 2019 levels.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover in November, increasing by 22.7% year-over-year (YoY) and surpassing pre-pandemic volumes by 12.6%. Domestic traffic was 17.9% higher than the levels in November 2019, while International traffic continued to recover and surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time, by 1.8%.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew by 12.2% compared to the same month in 2022, reaching 92.7% of November 2019 levels, down from the 106.4% recorded in October. International passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 80% of the total traffic, was 1.3% below November 2019 levels, while domestic passenger traffic was 22.9% below pre-pandemic levels. Although total traffic is still below pre-pandemic levels, Florence airport exceeded November 2019 traffic volumes. Traffic in Italy during November was affected by a strike carried out by unionized airport workers on November 24th
In Brazil, total passenger traffic decreased by 1.2% YoY, reaching 85.2% of November 2019 levels, slightly up from the 84.5% recorded in October. Domestic traffic, which accounted for over 60% of the total traffic, reached 85.3% of pre-pandemic levels, while transit passengers stood at 85.4% of November 2019 levels, an increase from the 79.9% recorded in October. Traffic in Brazil remained impacted by financial and aircraft constraints in some local airlines.
In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, continued to recover and increased 18.8% YoY, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the second consecutive month, at 104.4% of November 2019 levels.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 8.1% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic volumes by 4.7%. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 2.0% and 7.3%, respectively.
In Armenia, passenger traffic continued its solid recovery trend, increasing by 10.9% YoY and surpassing the pre-pandemic levels of November 2019 by 56.5%.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 10.7% YoY and reached 82.1% of November 2019 levels, or 83.1% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Ecuador and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Uruguay stood at 97.5%, Brazil at 77.1%, and Argentina at 75.6%. Around 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.
Aircraft movements remained largely stable YoY, reaching 93.5% of November 2019 levels, or 97.0% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Aircraft movements were above pre-pandemic levels in Armenia and Uruguay, while it stood at 97.4% in Argentina, 95.7% in Italy, 91.6% in Brazil, and 89.8% in Ecuador.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022)
Nov'23
Nov'22
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'22
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,923
3,197
22.7
39,850
30,446
30.9
Italy
480
428
12.2
7,671
6,255
22.6
Brazil
1,429
1,446
-1.2
15,614
14,264
9.5
Uruguay
169
142
18.8
1,766
1,287
37.2
Ecuador
391
361
8.1
4,458
3,869
15.2
Armenia
369
333
10.9
5,041
3,340
50.9
TOTAL
6,761
5,907
14.5
74,400
59,461
25.1
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
16,905
15,032
12.5
172,970
165,470
4.5
Italy
1,231
1,307
-5.8
11,880
13,655
-13.0
Brazil
5,826
4,860
19.9
60,193
51,371
17.2
Uruguay(2)
2,792
2,783
0.3
28,459
29,553
-3.7
Ecuador
3,139
2,440
28.7
30,245
30,618
-1.2
Armenia
2,558
2,893
-11.6
30,398
19,944
52.4
TOTAL
32,451
29,315
10.7
334,145
310,611
7.6
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
34,788
35,020
-0.7
418,382
347,424
20.4
Italy
4,887
4,348
12.4
73,133
64,535
13.3
Brazil
12,732
12,823
-0.7
145,151
130,903
10.9
Uruguay
2,594
2,439
6.4
28,374
24,444
16.1
Ecuador
6,165
6,291
-2.0
71,983
70,300
2.4
Armenia
2,905
3,056
-4.9
40,971
31,811
28.8
TOTAL
64,071
63,977
0.1
777,994
669,417
16.2
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019)
Nov'23
Nov'19
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,923
3,485
12.6
39,850
39,791
0.1
Italy
480
518
-7.3
7,671
7,722
-0.7
Brazil
1,429
1,676
-14.8
15,614
17,298
-9.7
Uruguay
169
162
4.4
1,766
1,993
-11.4
Ecuador
391
373
4.7
4,458
4,117
8.3
Armenia
369
236
56.5
5,041
2,958
70.4
Peru
312
3,263
TOTAL
6,761
6,762
0.0
74,400
77,143
-3.6
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
16,905
22,370
-24.4
172,970
208,958
-17.2
Italy
1,231
1,212
1.6
11,880
12,035
-1.3
Brazil
5,826
7,559
-22.9
60,193
83,061
-27.5
Uruguay(2)
2,792
2,865
-2.5
28,459
26,550
7.2
Ecuador
3,139
2,896
8.4
30,245
34,963
-13.5
Armenia
2,558
2,168
18.0
30,398
18,159
67.4
Peru
438
4,655
TOTAL
32,451
39,508
-17.9
334,145
388,381
-14.0
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
34,788
35,726
-2.6
418,382
410,372
2.0
Italy
4,887
5,107
-4.3
73,133
73,936
-1.1
Brazil
12,732
13,898
-8.4
145,151
147,234
-1.4
Uruguay
2,594
2,318
11.9
28,374
26,526
7.0
Ecuador
6,165
6,866
-10.2
71,983
75,273
-4.4
Armenia
2,905
2,164
34.2
40,971
25,186
62.7
Peru
2,450
27,901
TOTAL
64,071
68,529
-6.5
777,994
786,428
-1.1
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
