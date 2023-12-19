Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.12.2023
WKN: 871004 | ISIN: FI0009005961 | Ticker-Symbol: ENUR
GlobeNewswire
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 15, 2023 SHARES (Record Id 246243)

The number of converted shares has been corrected.

A total of 493 A-shares were converted into R-shares. Change will be effective
as of December 20, 2023. 



Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share:

Trading code: STEAV
ISIN code: FI0009005953
Orderbook id: 24359
Number of shares: 176,230,916



Trading code: STERV
ISIN code: FI0009005961
Orderbook id: 24360
Number of shares: 612,389,071



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
