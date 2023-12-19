Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 15, 2023 SHARES (Record Id 246243) The number of converted shares has been corrected. A total of 493 A-shares were converted into R-shares. Change will be effective as of December 20, 2023. Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share: Trading code: STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,230,916 Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,389,071 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260