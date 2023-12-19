The "European Wood Pellets Market Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European wood pellet markets are experiencing renewed growth with gas shortages, rising carbon prices, and EU energy policy. This study looks ahead to 2030 and considers how these market forces will drive tighter competition for raw materials and increased pellet imports. It also considers challenges and opportunities for players throughout the value chain, from developing new feedstocks and adapting manufacturing processes, to global pellet supply strategies.

Looking ahead to 2030 and beyond, EU renewable energy policies will continue to drive growth in pellet demand. The EU has recently increased its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets to 55% by 2030 (compared to 1990 levels), previously set at 40%. It has also raised the target for renewable energy to 42.5% of energy supply by 2030, up from 32%. These targets will be translated into specific national targets for each member state, with each member responsible for meeting their targets through renewable energy subsidies, carbon taxes, and credits. This will ensure ongoing demand growth for biomass in general, and wood pellets in particular. Even as wind, solar, and heat pumps gain importance, biomass will play a central role in the clean energy transition until at least 2030. Modelling by the European Commission suggests that biomass will continue to grow until 2035 and remain the primary renewable energy source until 2050.

The latest forecast for European pellet demand anticipates a 3.6% annual growth from 2022 to 2030, compared to the 7.0% annual growth seen from 2014 to 2022 with additional demand of more than 10 million tonnes across all market segments (power, CHP, residential and non-residential heating).

Currently, Europe imports approximately 12 million tonnes of wood pellets, primarily for the power sector, while the residential sector is mainly supplied by locally produced pellets. Europe's pellet imports could increase to between 18 and 22 million tonnes, depending on the success of efforts to expand domestic pellet production, which in turn largely hinges on raw material availability.

Over 80% of the raw materials used in European-produced pellets are sawmill residues, including sawdust and shavings. With weak demand for lumber expected to continue until at least 2025, residue supply will be constrained. Even when growth returns to the sawmill industry, it's unlikely to keep pace with pellet demand. This implies increased competition for residues, which may impact the wood panel industries, as they are increasingly turning to recycled wood. The competition can also extend to the pulp and paper industries, as pellet mills compete for pulpwood and chips. To prevent increased competition and higher raw material prices, it's essential to develop alternative raw material supplies for the pellet industry, including forest residues and purpose-grown energy crops. One challenge is that these raw materials are better suited for industrial pellets, a segment largely dominated by imported pellets. Much of the growth in Europe' pellet demand will be captured by pellet producers in the US and Canada while many European producers continue to focus on the residential segment and traditional feedstocks.

