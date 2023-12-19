Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Continues Rapid Growth, Surpasses Four Million Users

Over 500k End Users Added Since Mid-September 2023

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning, premier platform and provider of cloud communication services, video collaboration and managed IT services, today announced that its cloud communication platform now supports over four million end users* globally.

When Crexendo acquired the NetSapiens platform in June of 2021 there were approximately 1.7 million users on the platform. In September of this year, the Company announced that its user base had surpassed three and a half million users. With additional new licensees deploying Crexendo's platform combined with strong growth from their existing base of over 220 licensees, there are now over 4 million users utilizing the Crexendo NetSapiens platform for their communication needs.

"We have seen a significant increase in the adoption of our offerings, and we only expect this trend to grow from here," said Crexendo CEO Jeff Korn. "We have continued to ramp up business development for new licensees as well as support for our growing community of licensees while also increasing the quality and capabilities of our platform. This very important metric, which follows our very strong third quarter earnings report gives me substantial confidence of our strategic growth plan going into 2024. With the recent sale of our building and the subsequent elimination of debt on our balance sheet, the continued development of our platform, together with our strong organic growth as well as GAAP profitability, I believe our company is executing well on all fronts. We look forward to what the year ahead has in store, and we expect more of the same from a growth standpoint."

*Users are defined as UCaaS application user seats including individual user licenses as well as applications such as conference bridges, call queues, and SIP trunks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four million end users globally.

