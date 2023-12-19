Dolphin Entertainment: 42West Drives Performance and Global Interest for 'The Boy and the Heron' and 'Godzilla Minus One'

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's 'The Boy and The Heron' Hits Milestone as Highest Grossing Original Japanese Animated Film in North America

Featuring One of Cinema's Most Iconic Characters in History, 'Godzilla Minus One' Is The Highest Grossing Japanese Live Action Film of All Time in North America

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, and its subsidiary, PR powerhouse 42West celebrate the dual success of "The Boy and the Heron" and "Godzilla Minus One."

The widely acclaimed animated feature film, "The Boy and the Heron," is now Academy Award-winning filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki ("Spirited Away") and Studio Ghibli's highest grossing film released in North America, earning an estimated total of $23.4 million in its second week in theaters. (The record was previously held by "Ponyo" which grossed $15.7 million.) A critical and box office success, this latest film from the legendary director also hit the milestone of highest grossing original (non-franchise IP) Japanese animated feature in North America - the record of which was previously held by Studio Ghibli's own "The Secret World of Arrietty," which ended at $19.5 million in local box office. "The Boy and the Heron" will continue to play in North American theaters through the holidays.

"Godzilla Minus One" is continuing its massive success, as the movie's initial release surpassed expectations with great response from fans and critics alike. The BBC called it "2023's best action-blockbuster" and Rolling Stone declared it "the best Godzilla movie in years." Now grossing more than $34 million domestically, the worldwide box office cume is over $57 million. It's an exciting time to be a Kaiju fan as the movie destroyed any and all expectations, surpassing many blockbuster movies that were released since the first week of December and is still going strong.

Underscoring the global interest in Japanese entertainment, this success goes well beyond box office statistics.

Awards and nominations for "The Boy and the Heron" include the following (to date):

Golden Globe Nomination - Best Feature - Animated

Golden Globe Nomination - Best Original Score

Critics Choice Awards - Nominated for Best Animated Feature

Los Angeles Film Critics Association - Winner for Best Animated Feature

New York Film Critics Circle - Winner for Best Animated Feature

Chicago Film Critics Association - Winner for Best Animated Feature

Philadelphia Film Critics Association - Best Animated Film

Philadelphia Film Critics Association - Best Foreign Language Film

Boston Film Critics Association - Winner for Best Animated Feature

It has received additional honors from the National Board of Review as one of the "Top 10 Films of the Year," the Hollywood Creative Alliance, Indiana Film Journalists Association, North Texas Film Critics Association, Phoenix Film Critics Circle and Florida Film Critics Circle

Awards and nominations for "Godzilla Minus One" include the following (to date):

Academy Awards - Shortlisted for Best Visual Effects

Critics Choice Awards: Nominated for Best Foreign Language Film

Nearly a dozen of top Film Critics Society / Association awards have nominated "Godzilla Minus One" in the Best Foreign Language Film category

Chicago Film Critics Association Awards - Best Use of Visual Effects

Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards

Best International Movie

Best Horror/Sci-Fi Movie

