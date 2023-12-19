Dayco showcases world-class heavy-duty products at China International Exhibition on Internal Combustion Engine & Powertrain Equipment in Nanjing

ROSEVILLE, Mich., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayco, a leading global manufacturer of engine products and drive systems for automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial markets, showcased its heavy-duty product range in the 2023 China International Exhibition on Internal Combustion Engine & Powertrain Equipment held on Nov 15-17 in Nanjing. With the theme "Power change the World", the exhibition attracted more than 200 industry giants from various countries bringing the internal combustion engine industry together on a single stage.

During the show, Dayco exhibited its best-in-class powertrain solutions that maximize the lifecycle of original equipment for a wide range of heavy-duty, light-duty, premium, and hybrid applications. Dayco not only displayed an alternator decoupler pulley, torque limiter, damper in oil, and tensioner but also demonstrated its premium range of heavy-duty decouplers along with viscous dampers for the Chinese market to strengthen its competitiveness in China's commercial vehicle segment. Dayco's unique heavy-duty decouplers in the modern high-efficiency internal combustion engines continue to address the needs of Chinese truck and engine manufacturers to reduce carbon footprint, improve fuel economy and drive system durability, and optimize noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), for seamless end-user experiences.

To promote the new energy automobiles, Dayco also showcased its premium hybrid system solutions, namely its P1 module and P2 module which attracted many visitors to the booth. "The development of new energy determines the direction of the global automotive industry, and Dayco has followed the pace of market changes and delivered full-system solutions for over 115 years. From supplying robust decouplers for commercial vehicles to premium integrated damper-decouplers for luxury cars, Dayco is the first choice of leading engine and vehicle manufacturers as a strategic solution provider known for its superior quality products. Leveraging our global manufacturing and R&D capabilities, we will continue to develop China's internal combustion engine industry and deliver value to our customers", said Zack Chen, OE Sales Director APAC, Dayco Propulsion Solutions.

Efficiently and sustainably, Dayco is moving forward with its industry-leading and high-performing propulsion solutions and future technology globally.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer-specific performance requirements. Dayco's world-class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning, and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the Company's website at www.dayco.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dayco-showcases-world-class-heavy-duty-products-at-china-international-exhibition-on-internal-combustion-engine--powertrain-equipment-in-nanjing-302019015.html