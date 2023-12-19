Impact Fusion International Inc.: Manure Scoring Clearly Established as Qualitative Scientific Measurement

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Marc Walther, CEO of IFUS (OTC PINK:IFUS) recently coined the phrase, "SGP+ creates the perfect trifecta: Ration, Digestion and Absorption." He has challenged the IFUS Scientific Team with uncovering how and why. He is pleased to report that progress has been and is continually being made on that front. We have relied on the research of Dr. Wells, of the Noble Research Institute with respect to monitoring the health and wellbeing of cattle consuming SGP+ by scoring the manure patties.

Manure Scoring

Articles published by Purina, major U.S. University Ag Extension Services and Ag Programs, and other established private, public and government entities recommend Manure Scoring as an established method to govern ration management.

IFUS Test Ranch has applied Manure Scoring for several years now and is adjusting its ration based on those observations. This has allowed Deer Run Ranch to: significantly improve herd performance and health decrease costs eliminate odors indicative of Greenhouse Gases from sub-optimized digestion and absorption eliminate fly larvae from manure (as well as flies on cattle) indicative of optimized digestion and absorption

Other IFUS Ranchers are reporting similar results Reduced costs ($3+/day/head to $0.41/day/head) Record weight gain of calves in shorter time (up to 20% more weight in 15% less time) Odor, fly larvae, and fly reduction or elimination Reduced burping and flatulence Quicker satiation with less foraging and earlier chewing of cud Less water requirements even in drought conditions



IFUS is committed to Research, Validation, and Commercialization of Technology. Hence, IFUS remains focused on field analysis and observation, laboratory testing and analysis, and herd trials to validate the "perfect trifecta: Ration, Digestion, and Absorption. Marc Walther stated, "I once said it is not what we eat it, it is what we absorb. SGP+ as a technological breakthrough in bovine ration management is demonstrating that it is what, when, and how we eat so that we can heal and improve digestion and optimize absorption…all while improving herd health, performance, and well-being and reducing costs and the effects of harmful Greenhouse Gases. Our testing to date and continued efforts are now clearly demonstrating the effectiveness of SGP+ in this regard. We believe we have 'The Perfect Trifecta.'"

IFUS has for the past year held that Manure Scoring is an excellent indicator of Bovine nutrition. Of late, the IFUS scientific team has conducted an intensive study into Manure Scoring to validate that it is an industry standard. Late last week, our scientific team discovered that virtually every U.S. University with an Animal Science Department view Manure Scoring as a baseline for ration management. Furthermore, a Manure Score 3 pat is viewed as a qualitative indicator of optimum CP (Crude Protein) and TDN (Total Digestive Nutrients).

Over the past few years IFUS has asked ranchers and dairymen applying SGP+ as an integral part of their ration management technology to monitor the manure pat produced. Consistently, these customers report that their herds produce Manure 3 pats. Furthermore, these pats lack odor and fly larvae and are being said to disintegrate into the soil.

All science studies reviewed to date along with this qualitative measure support why SGP+ is improving herd performance, while being thought to reduce NH4, CO2, and CH4…all considered as Green House gases. Ranchers and dairymen report their herds are burping less and herd urine and manure lacks smell.

I would like to wish all of our shareholders and supporters a very Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and prosperous New Year.

Our 1-800-775-4130 is always open for questions and you may also reach us at: impactfusionintl@gmail.com.

Back to Work!

Marc Walther

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

The information contained in this release includes some statement that are not purely historical and that are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and their management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including our financial condition, results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "possible," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "would" and similar expressions, or the negatives of such terms, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effects on the parties and the corporate and administrative transactions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:

Impact Fusion International Inc.

204 Highway 1011

Napoleonville LA 70390

1-800-775-4130

Email: impactfusionintl@gmail.com

https://www.impactfusionbrands.com/brands

Updates can be found at the official Impact Fusion Twitter account @impactfusioni

SOURCE: Impact Fusion International Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com