Dienstag, 19.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088
19.12.2023
KeyBank Teammates Collect Winter Items for Women and Children Served by YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County

More than 100 hats, coats and gloves were collected and donated

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / KeyBank teammates in Rochester, NY recently collected and donated more than 100 hats, coats and gloves for YWCA of Rochester & Monroe County. This effort, which was employee driven, will help support the women and children the YWCA serves.

Recently, KeyBank invested $200,000 in YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County to help expand efforts to help homeless women and families find appropriate housing and improve financial stability. YWCA has been providing safe, quality housing to women in the Rochester community for 140 years and is the only agency within Monroe County that provides a full continuum of housing options targeting women, from emergency shelter services to permanent housing.

  • Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

