KeyBank Teammates Collect Winter Items for Women and Children Served by YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / KeyBank teammates in Rochester, NY recently collected and donated more than 100 hats, coats and gloves for YWCA of Rochester & Monroe County. This effort, which was employee driven, will help support the women and children the YWCA serves.

Recently, KeyBank invested $200,000 in YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County to help expand efforts to help homeless women and families find appropriate housing and improve financial stability. YWCA has been providing safe, quality housing to women in the Rochester community for 140 years and is the only agency within Monroe County that provides a full continuum of housing options targeting women, from emergency shelter services to permanent housing.

