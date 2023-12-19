Newswire Discusses the Importance of Media Monitoring for Businesses

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, understands the significance of media monitoring for companies of all industries.









Media monitoring tracks brand mentions, industry trends, competitor news, and relevant keywords in various forms of media. This helps brands to stay updated on their industry and create content their target audience wants to consume.

"Brands that step into the shoes of their target audience gain a deeper understanding of their wants, needs, interests, pain points, and questions, which helps them create strategies that move the needle for their company," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "A media monitoring tool is an invaluable piece of a brand's media and marketing strategy and offers insights companies need to create and share content that packs a punch."

As an industry leader in press release distribution, Newswire has created a Media Monitoring tool that gives its customers a direct line to their target audience to know what they're saying (good, bad, and indifferent) about their brand, competition, and industry.

The benefits of Newswire's Media Monitoring tool include but aren't limited to:

Ease of Use - Newswire's Media Monitoring tool is built to help, not hinder a brand's ability to uncover their target audience's feedback thanks to its intuitive and user-friendly interface.

"The data brands collect through media monitoring leads to making more informed decisions, which helps companies differentiate themselves from competitors and optimize the impact of their press release distribution efforts," added Hammers.

For more information on Newswire's Media Monitoring tool and press release distribution services, please visit Newswire.com.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com

Contact Information

Jennifer Hammers

Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

919.481.4000

