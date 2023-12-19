Allergy recently published RAPT Therapeutics' phase 1a/1b atopic dermatitis (AD) study, in which Innovaderm Research was a key partner, serving as the contract research organization (CRO). This was a first-in-human and proof of concept randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1a/1b monotherapy study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and CCR4 surface receptor occupancy of zelnecirnon (formerly RPT193) in eligible healthy subjects and subjects with moderate-to-severe AD.

Innovaderm has distinguished itself through specific factors which were significant in the successful conduct of the clinical trial.

The study design involved a single ascending dose multiple ascending dose (SAD/MAD) portion in healthy volunteer subjects, followed by a cohort of 31 AD participants. The study featured a careful selection of the maximum dose, with a ratio of 2:1 in cohorts of subjects with moderate to severe AD, over a 4-week treatment duration.

"We take pride in our contribution to this project, for it stands as a testament to our dedication, collaboration, and commitment to advancing medical research."

Robert Bissonnette M.D, FRCPC., President and Founder of Innovaderm Research

Innovaderm was instrumental in the strategy and approach to site selection, with a focus on identifying sites that were not only suitable but also demonstrated genuine interest, engagement and ability to generate high quality data.

This insight into pivotal factors and strategies positions Innovaderm as a leader in clinical development. The organization's relentless dedication to advancing medical research continues to drive progress and improve patient outcomes.

Innovaderm Research Inc.

Innovaderm Research Inc. is a global, full-service CRO specialized in therapeutic dermatology. Founded in 2000, it partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies for the collaborative management of early to late phase clinical trials. Its mission is to drive innovative research initiatives and offer new therapies for patients living with skin disease.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231219058687/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Valerie Coveney

Communications Specialist

Innovaderm Research Inc.

vcoveney@innovaderm.com