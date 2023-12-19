Electra to showcase AI-enabled fleet software using Texas Instruments' leading battery management system hardware

Demonstration to highlight battery fault prediction capabilities and increased accuracy of EV driving range estimates

Electra Vehicles, Inc., a leading provider of predictive battery management and battery design software, today announced the company will be demonstrating the capabilities of its electric vehicle fleet analytics software - EVE-Ai 360 Fleet Analytics - alongside Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Electra's Fleet Analytics software is a comprehensive battery analytics tool that uses vehicle-specific and fleet-wide battery pack data to generate accurate battery State-of-Health trends and predictive models, detect future battery faults and failures, and maximize fleet efficiency and performance.

Electra plans to showcase the capabilities of its Fleet Analytics software on miniature demonstration vehicles that utilize Texas Instruments' industry-leading battery management system (BMS) development platform and wireless BMS hardware.

"Electra's technology is aimed at improving any battery-powered application, whether in one device or one thousand," said Fabrizio Martini, Electra CEO and Co-founder. "By showcasing the capabilities of our fleet software with Texas Instruments, Electra is proving our ability to provide innovative solutions that are hardware and battery agnostic, broadening our market potential."

"Modern cars are undergoing a software-centric transformation, driven by consumer expectations for convenience and higher levels of safety," said Mark Ng, general manager for EV/HEV powertrain at TI. "The industry-leading battery monitoring accuracy of our BMS products combined with Electra's AI-enabled software harnesses vehicle-specific and fleet-wide battery pack data to generate precise battery state-of-health trends and predictive models. Together, this technology enables more intelligent, safer battery management systems."

Electra recently announced that the core technology behind Fleet Analytics EVE-Ai Adaptive Cell Modeling System outperformed the industry standard for estimating battery charge, resulting in a 2x reduction in estimation error. Electra intends to spotlight this capability through the CES demonstration.

The Electra EVE-Ai 360 Fleet Analytics software demonstration will be part of the Texas Instruments CES exhibition, located in the North Hall Meeting Room N116 of CES Tech East within the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Electra Vehicles, Inc.

Electra Vehicles is on a mission to maximize the full potential of battery power to enable electric mobility to take us further.

Electra is a leading provider of predictive battery management and battery design software that combines adaptive electrochemical battery modeling with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to predict battery performance, health, and failures more accurately. Electra's software solutions are hybrid i.e. both cloud-based and embedded in the battery management system (BMS). They enable battery developers, battery integrators, and fleet managers to more accurately estimate battery state-of-charge (SoC), state-of-health (SoH), remaining useful life (RUL), and fault risk to improve the lifetime and reliability of batteries.

