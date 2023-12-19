US start-up Roomless secures $2.6 million funding from leading European investors. The funding was led by Paribu Ventures and Revo Capital with participation from DeBa Ventures as well as angel investors

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2023) - Myne Technologies Inc., a US start-up founded in 2023 and doing business as Roamless, announced today that it has raised $2.6 million from leading European investors. The funding was led by Paribu Ventures and Revo Capital with participation from DeBa Ventures and a group of angel investors. The funds will be used for expansion into new markets. The company plans to have data service in more than 200 countries by the end of 2024.





Next-Gen eSIM provider Roomless secures $2.6 million funding

Offering a flexible and accessible travel internet and international calling experience to travelers, Roamless was launched in public beta in October 2023. Having reached 15,000 users, it is currently available in 62 countries with data service, as well as international calling to 200 countries. In contrast to the existing solutions and eSIM marketplaces, Roamless operates with its proprietary eSIM technology and employs a pay-as-you-go model. Roamless stands out by providing users with a unique experience, free from expiring eSIM plans, hidden fees and expensive roaming charges

Has a user-centric product vision

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of this initial fundraise for Roamless. This investment not only validates the strength of our team, and our user-centric product vision, but also enables us to accelerate our mission to lead a digital transformation in the telecom industry, similar to what we experienced in payments and banking. We are grateful for the support of our early stage investors and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," said Emre Demirel, Co-Founder & CEO at Roamless.

"The relatively new eSIM technology has caught our attention due to its rapid growth potential driven by increasing customer awareness and the multitude of opportunities within the market. We believe that Roamless is a very strong solution for providing instant connectivity worldwide. We trust in the high motivation and competence of the founding team with expertise in telecommunications and software, and we are excited to support their growth journey," commented Cenk Bayrakdar, Founding Partner and Managing Director of Revo Capital, one of the companies leading the funding.

Has the potential to serve the global audience

Utku Dorduncu, Director at Paribu Ventures, the other company acting a leading role in the funding, said:

"We constantly try to identify the next trends and invest in strong teams developing disruptive technologies not only in the blockchain space but also in different verticals. Roamless has been a great fit with its exceptionally strong founding team, advanced back-end infrastructure and highly differentiated and disruptive eSIM product, which has the potential to become a platform for a wide range of services to a global audience. Additionally, we will investigate potential areas of collaboration between Paribu's extensive user community of over 6 million for the advantage of the Roamless platform."

On the verge of a transformation in telecom

"We believe that we are on the verge of a transformation in the telecom industry similar to the one we witnessed in fintech the last decade, thanks to eSIM and other new technologies. We are confident that teams like Roamless, bringing together experiences from different backgrounds, will be pioneers in this transformation," added Barbaros Ozbugutu, Founding Partner, DeBa Ventures.

Myne Technologies Inc. was founded by Ali Gazioglu, Asim Alp, Emre Demirel, Selim Aykut and Cengiz Oztelcan, an experienced group of executives from global telecom and ICT industries. Ali Gazioglu (CPO) and Asim Alp (CTO) have been active in the telecom industry for over a decade as co-founders of Linxa, a leading B2B telecom software company based in the UK and Turkey. Emre Demirel (CEO) is a former partner at Turkven Private Equity. Selim Aykut (CXO) is a former Director at Accenture/Fjord and later at ATOLYE Dubai. Cengiz Oztelcan (Board Member), is a long-running telecom and ICT executive with various CEO roles across the industry.

Visit Roamless.com to experience the new, hassle-free way to stay connected during your travels.

