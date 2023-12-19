Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.12.2023
WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2023 | 16:26
110 Leser
Entergy Corporation: Entergy Employees Spread Holiday Cheer at the Times-Picayune Doll and Toy Fund Annual Gift Giveaway

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Entergy Corporation
BY: CRISTINA DEL CANTO

This holiday season, Entergy employees helped spread cheer at The Times-Picayune Doll and Toy Fund annual gift giveaway in New Orleans. Celebrating its 128th year, the event donates toys to thousands of kids and families in need. Entergy has been one of the lead sponsors of this event since 2016.

Hosted at Xavier University of Louisiana, Entergy's Chairman and CEO Drew Marsh and a team of about 30 dedicated employees spent the day unboxing and distributing toys to vulnerable New Orleans area families. A total of 9,000 brand-new gifts were unboxed, including scooters, science kits, toy cars, karaoke machines, tabletop pool tables, and other items. Many parents said this year has been challenging with the cost of living and inflation, but bringing a smile to their kids' faces makes a big difference during the holidays.

"We believe in the power of giving back to our communities, especially during the holiday season when the need is often felt the greatest," said Marsh. "By participating in initiatives like the Doll and Toy Fund, we hope to bring a little joy and make a difference in the lives of families, and our customers, in need."

Entergy employees volunteer and give back year-round. Beyond keeping the lights on, we are focused on helping the communities we serve shine a little brighter. Learn more here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
