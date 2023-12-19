HFM's Copy Trading Undergoes Upgrade, Now Multi-Regulated and Simpler to Use

EBENE, Mauritius, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HFM (formerly HotForex) brings further upgrades to its innovative Copy Trading. The platform is now cross-regulated, with oversight from some of the most valued financial authorities across the globe, promising further security of funds and personal data. Moreover, the app interface is more user-friendly than before, prompting hassle-free and quick display of information vital to the decision-making process.

"Copy trading has become more than just a helpful feature these days," stated a spokesperson for HFM. "It is a key component of successful online trading, both for beginners and professionals. We, at HFM are fully aware of that, and that is why we constantly engage in efforts to make our Copy Trading platform the leading copy trading tool that it is. This upgrade is about putting an emphasis on speed, simplicity and security, which are the base of a sturdy copy trading routine."

A plethora of strategies at your fingertips

At the core of this upgrade is the Strategy Provider list, available on the Copy Trading interface. There, traders can both share their valuable insights on one hand and seek advice and guidelines from other community members on the other. The interface today is simpler than ever, with all the strategy providers comfortably on an interactive 'card view' list. Thus, users can quickly scan through hundreds of strategy provider overviews and decide which ones have the most potential to fit their personal strategies.

"We truly believe that this new feature will revolutionize the way our clients engage in copy trading," continued the HFM spokesperson. "Everyone knows that in today's market conditions, the name of the game is speed. You can't afford to miss out on any opportunity. That's why we put such great emphasis on a user-experience that is nothing short of optimal when it comes to Copy Trading."

About HFM

With over a decade of operations in the online brokerage industry, HFM today is a multi-regulated brand catering to millions of users from all corners of the globe. The Copy Trading feature was launched a few years ago, and is already considered a leader in the copy trading sector, winning the prestigious Best Global Forex Copy Trading Platform award. HFM invites both followers and providers to join the Copy Trading community through the brand's website www.hfm.com.

