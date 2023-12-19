Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Araguaia Project Update

HIGHLIGHTS:

Demobilization well advanced with two critical construction activities continuing to progress

Consolidated cash position of US$42m as of December 15 th 2023 which is expected to last until the end of January 2024

Positive discussions remain ongoing between lenders and cornerstone shareholders with regard to commercial terms for an interim financing solution to extend this period

The Company and independent consultants continue to review the outstanding Project capital expenditure and schedule re-estimate, necessary to implement a full funding solution

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or the "Company") the nickel development company, announces that discussions with the Company's cornerstone shareholders on an interim financing package continue to progress. Discussions were initiated to provide sufficient liquidity for the Company to complete the required re-estimation and risk reduction work necessary to implement a full funding solution for its flagship Araguaia Nickel Project ("Araguaia" or "the Project").

LINE 1 OPERATIONAL & FINANCING UPDATE

As announced on 14 November 2023, the Company reduced construction activities at Araguaia, progressing only critical work streams in order to manage the Company's liquidity, whilst continuing discussions with the Company's cornerstone shareholders and senior lenders. Based on the cash preservation measures undertaken to date, and ongoing conversations with suppliers, the Company now estimates to have sufficient working capital until the end of January 2024. If successful, the discussions with the cornerstone shareholders and senior lenders should avail further interim funding to extend this period.

As of 15 December 2023, the Group had a cash position of US$42 million, of which US$19 million is held in secured accounts relating to Araguaia's project financing and US$16 million is segregated for the development of Vermelho, with the balance of US$7 million spread amongst other entities for the ongoing running of the Group.

The Company's cornerstone shareholders and senior lenders are continuing to undertake their respective due diligence as part of a full funding solution, which includes working with the Company and independent consultants who are undertaking a review of the outstanding Project capital expenditure and schedule. It is expected that this due diligence process and independent review will be finalised in Q1 2024, with a full funding solution targeted for early Q2 2024.

During this slowdown period, the Company continues to advance construction of two workstreams, the Water Storage Reservoir and the 230kV powerline, both critical components of Rotary Kiln Electric Furnace (RKEF) operations, while maintaining a strong focus on safety and cash preservation measures.

In conjunction with the above, the Company continues to be focussed on minimizing the impacts of the deceleration and demobilization of construction activities on site, as well as taking the necessary actions to secure a safe and sustainable resumption of construction activities following the slow down.

LINE 2 FEASIBILITY STUDY

Due to the ongoing review of the outstanding Project capital expenditure and schedule for Araguaia Line 1, the Line 2 Feasibility Study has been placed on hold given the intrinsic relationship between Araguaia Line 1 and Line 2.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014, as retained in the UK pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

ABOUT HORIZONTE MINERALS

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) is developing two 100%-owned, Tier 1 projects in Pará state, Brazil - the Araguaia Nickel Project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project. Both projects are high-grade, low-cost, with low carbon emission intensities and are scalable. Araguaia is under construction and when fully ramped up with both Line 1 and Line 2, is forecast to produce 29,000 tonnes of nickel per year. Vermelho is at feasibility study stage and is expected to supply nickel to the critical metals market. Horizonte's combined production profile of over 60,000 tonnes of nickel per year positions the Company as a globally significant nickel producer. Horizonte's top three shareholders are La Mancha Investments S.à r.l., Glencore Plc and Orion Resource Partners LLP.

