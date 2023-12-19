MasterWord Services, Inc.: MasterWord Awarded Certification for Exceptional Information Security Management

MasterWord Services, Inc., a prominent woman-owned language service provider, has become one of the first U.S.-based interpretation and translation companies to be awarded ISO 27001:2022 certification.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / ISO 27001:2022 is the latest edition of the international standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This achievement not only showcases MasterWord's commitment to implementing and maintaining robust information security controls but also places the company among the first in its sector to receive this most recently updated international certification.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, international organization that develops global, professional standards for consistency across industries and between nations. MasterWord successfully completed a third-party audit with "excellent results" as noted by Stela Tomova, President of TQCS International, the third-party certification body that conducted the audit. She adds, "[MasterWord's] focus on utilizing ISO/IEC 27001:2022 as a tool for risk management, cyber-resilience and operational excellence is evident throughout every step of the process."

MasterWord attaining ISO 27001:2022 certification underscores the company's unwavering dedication to ensuring the highest level of security for its clients' sensitive information. Additionally, the new certification represents a significant evolution from its predecessor, ISO 27001:2013. It has been meticulously designed to align more closely with contemporary cybersecurity organizational methods and the ever-evolving landscape of associated threats. This latest version of the standard integrates enhanced attributes to harmonize with globally recognized cybersecurity frameworks.

Ludmila Golovine, President and CEO of MasterWord, commented on this achievement, stating, "Securing ISO 27001:2022 certification is a significant milestone for MasterWord. It reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence in every aspect of our operations, especially in safeguarding our clients' information in this digital age."

MasterWord regularly undergoes third-party audits to assess the effectiveness of its quality management, information security management, and operational management systems. In addition to ISO 27001:2022, MasterWord holds the following ISO registration and compliance certificates:

ISO 9001:2015 - Quality management system

ISO 13611:2014 - Guidelines for community interpreting

ISO 21998:2020 - Healthcare interpreting

ISO 17100:2015 - Translation Services

ISO 18587:2017 - Post-editing of machine translation output

About MasterWord Services, Inc.

MasterWord Services, Inc. is a global leader in translation, localization, and interpreting services. Over the past 30 years, MasterWord has grown its impact and reach to serve a diverse array of sectors from public institutions to energy, healthcare, and technology. MasterWord, committed to accessibility, equity, and inclusion, delivers language solutions in 350+ languages to satisfied customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.masterword.com.

