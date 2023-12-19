E.C.D. Automotive Design: ECD's LS3-Powered Series 3 E-Type Brings Iconic British Heritage to America





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design (ECD), the world's largest Land Rover restoration company known for its bespoke luxury builds today showcases Project Wellesley Commission, a coupe Series 3 E-Type perfectly suited for exploring small towns and driving over cobblestone roads. Powered by a LS3 engine, the classic E-Type is seamlessly elevated for the 21st century, with modern touches integrated into the soul of the British build.

"The first coupe off our South Line, Project Wellesley Commission is a gorgeous Series 3 combining the best of 1970s looks with the best of modern technology," said Scott Wallace, CEO and co-founder of ECD. "When you sit inside, it feels exactly like the older Jaguar E-Types used to - until you rev the engine and get moving."

Lovingly hand-restored, this sleek British Racing Green Jaguar E-Type with chrome accents is a timeless addition to Americana roads. Project Wellesley Commission sits on premium wire wheels, effortlessly reproducing the charm of a 1970s vehicle, while the high-octane LS3 engine gives it the motoring power of contemporary Corvettes - perfect for cruising down country roads. Other features include a stainless steel exhaust system with four tailpipes, LED headlights and an automatic transmission.

Inside, Project Wellesley Commission's passengers are able to relive the glory days with high-end, heated and cooled Italian leather seats with a custom honeycomb stitch pattern. Leather accents continue from the dash to the rear area floor, creating an effortlessly chic aesthetic. For drivers looking to explore, the 15-inch original wooden steering wheel with Moal Bomber gauges peeking out adds a touch of class. Bespoke additions to the Series 3 include a Series 1 ashtray in the center console, metal luggage rails in the back and Bluetooth hookup to JL Audio speakers.

Project Wellesley Commission

Model - E-Type

Transmission - LS3

Suspension - 6-speed automatic

Brakes - 6 Piston Front, 4 Piston Rear Calipers

Exhaust - Borla Stainless Sport Dual Plus

Exterior

Paint Color - British Racing Green in Gloss

Wheels - 16" Premium Wire Wheels

Tires - Pirelli Cinturato CN12

Bumper - Chrome

Additional Features - LED lighting, black grille

Interior

Seat Layout - 2+2

Front Seats - OEM SIII Style, Heated and Ventilated

Leather Color - Spinneybeck: Veluto Pelle VP 0515 (Tan) and VP BLCK

Seat Design - Horizontal stretched honeycomb

Dash - Wrapped in leather

Carpet - Black

Steering Wheel - 15" original wood wheel

Gauges - Moal Bomber

Additional Features - Series I ashtray in center console, metal luggage rails in rear

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment - Classic

Sound System - JL Audio speakers and subwoofer

Additional Features - Automatic headlights, Bluetooth, remote locking and alarm, remote start, back up sensor

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic and the Jaguar E-Type. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 80 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

