Fidelity UCITS II ICAV - Re: Notification of changes relating to the Sub-Fund

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

This document is important and requires your immediate attention. If you are in doubt as to the action you should take you should seek advice from your Fidelity Relationship Manager.

If you have sold or transferred any of your Shares in Fidelity Sustainable USD Corporate Bond Paris-Aligned Multifactor UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund"), a sub-fund of Fidelity UCITS II ICAV (the "Fund"), please pass this document at once to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee as soon as possible.

Unless otherwise defined herein, all other capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meaning as capitalised terms used in the currently effective prospectus of the Fund and supplements for the Sub-Fund, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time (together, the "Prospectus"). A copy of the Prospectus is available upon request during normal business hours at the registered office of the Fund.

Please note that the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank") has not reviewed this letter. The Directors accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this notice and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries that to the best of their knowledge and belief there are no other facts the omission of which would make any statement misleading.

08 December 2023

Dear Shareholder,

RE: Notification of changes relating to the Sub-Fund

We are writing to you as a Shareholder in the Sub-Fund. The purpose of this notice is to notify you of a proposal to make certain non-material change in respect of the Sub-Fund.

It is proposed that the Dealing Deadline that applies in respect of investment in the Sub-Fund be amended from 14.30 to 16.00 (Irish time).

These changes will not change the manner in which the Sub-Fund is managed or the overall risk profile of the Sub-Fund.

Effective date of the change:

A revised version of the Prospectus will be issued, and the changes will take effect on or around 08 January 2024 (the "Effective Date").

Redemption of Shares

Shareholders who do not wish to remain invested in the Sub-Fund following the implementation of the proposed changes can redeem their Shares on any Dealing Day prior to the Effective Date by following the usual redemption procedures and terms as set out in the Prospectus.

Should you have any questions relating to this matter, you should contact your professional advisor.

Yours sincerely

Director

For and on behalf of

Fidelity UCITS II ICAV