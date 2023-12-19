E1 Series: Marc Anthony Launches E1 Team Miami; Announces All-Electric Boat Race and Music Festival for Miami in 2025

The chart-topping, award-winning, highest selling salsa singer of our time and minority owner of NFL team the Miami Dolphins, Marc Anthony, extends his influence into sports ownership as the owner of the new E1 Team Miami, part of the UIM E1 World Championship.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Anthony's E1 Team Miami will be on the start line at the first ever E1 event next February 2-3, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, alongside teams owned by some of the world's biggest celebrity names - among them Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal, Steve Aoki, Sergio Perez, Didier Drogba, and Virat Kohli.





E1 CEO Rodi Basso and Marc Anthony pose with Racebird steering wheel





Marc Anthony and his company Magnus are not just entering the racecourse for season 1; they are also set to host E1 in the USA during season 2 (2025), with a dazzling event scheduled for Miami.

Marc Anthony expressed: "I have always been fascinated by all things nautical. Water is the essence of life, and as the human population approaches the limits of what the planet can sustain, it is time to cherish water for the essential value it has as an enabler of life. I am thrilled to join forces with E1 to welcome to the dawn a new era of competition and a new standard of race excellence, and I am looking forward to embarking on a journey that has never been witnessed before, an era where passion is a given and winning is a must."

Rodi Basso, CEO and co-founder of E1, said: "E1's list of owners exemplifies how our championship's strategy is leading the way in sport marketing, and we are thrilled to have Marc join our roster of global icons. As the best in his business, I have no doubt he will bring the same drive to succeed and creativity to his collaboration with E1."

Beyond thrilling racing, Magnus aims to elevate the E1 experience by organizing a glamorous weekend that includes the renowned fan village, the Acceleration Festival.

Felipe Pimiento, COO of Magnus added: "This is a very exciting venture for us at Magnus. It continues to solidify our footprint in the sports world at various levels. These new technologies create exciting new opportunities within well established industries. E1 championship platform will allow us to continue to offer fans the best class sports entertainment while being conscious about the environment and doing our part to preserve our oceans."

Attendees can also anticipate a star-studded concert featuring prominent artists in an unforgettable convergence of racing excitement and world-class entertainment.

Beyond the excitement on the racecourse, E1's commitment to sustainable marine practices aligns seamlessly with Anthony's dedication to preserving Miami's waters for future generations.

For more on the championship, the E1 Jeddah GP and details on how to watch or buy tickets, head to e1series.com.

Contact Information

Nick Bailey

Head of Communications, E1 Series

nick@e1series.com

+44 7876 137130

Blanca Lassalle

Founder

blanca@creativelinkny.com

(212)684-6001

SOURCE: E1

View the original press release on newswire.com.